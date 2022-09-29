Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. murder suspect officially charged with capital murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Ryan Antonio Tolbert, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Henry County has been charged with Capital Murder. Tolbert is held in the Henry County Jail with no bond set in the case. The judge has asked that Tolbert be held in jail on no...
WMAZ
Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
fox5atlanta.com
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
50-year-old husband found dead with gunshot wound after domestic situation, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle from Macon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to deputies, they responded to a domestic situation near the 5200 block of Zebulon Rd. When they got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
southgatv.com
GBI snares alleged Americus gangster
AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
41nbc.com
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
Comments / 0