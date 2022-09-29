ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxl.com

No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting

MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Americus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Sumter County, GA
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Robbery#Violent Crime#Ga#Gbi
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
wtvy.com

Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder

Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI snares alleged Americus gangster

AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
AMERICUS, GA
wtvy.com

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy