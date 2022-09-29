ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hail to the king: Ren Faire has something for everyone

Despite the decidedly un-England-like weather during a sunny weekend with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, Hanford reveled in medieval merriment. The 43rd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was in full swing Sunday. Ale was served, turkey legs were savored and swords clashed under the fiery sun at Civic Park. "The...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Business round table to be held by Hanford Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business Community Round Table on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, located on 400 N. Douty St. Business professionals have been invited to present issues, concerns, or ideas to the group. The Hanford Chamber is working with Kings...
HANFORD, CA
Mark-John Clifford

My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local children’s museum offers Halloween treats without the tricks

ImagineU Children’s Museum announced their annual, family-friendly Village Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is outdoors, free to the community and will be located at the museum on 210 N. Tipton Street in Visalia. “We’ve been doing it for multiple years, it’s...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hanford, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans

A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Big Fresno Fair annual ag showcase

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Unified’s New Foundation to Launch with ‘Multi-Million Dollar’ Donation

Decades after other school districts and local education agencies created nonprofit foundations to raise funds for student scholarships, classroom projects, and even to support bond measure campaigns, Fresno Unified School District has finally started up one of its own. The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools has scheduled its first fundraiser,...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recipe Book#Food Drink#The Chamber Of Commerce#Chamber
GV Wire

Horn Photo Rewards Employees by Making Them Co-Owners

A place often visited by photography enthusiasts for top camera equipment and high-quality prints is hoping to leave a legacy in Fresno. The owners of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelly Grosz, decided they would retire and sell the business, but not before handing each employee a new name tag that identifies each of them as “owner.”
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford City Council to discuss homelessness, Civic Auditorium improvements

The Hanford City Council will discuss homelessness and improvements to the Civic Auditorium at its Tuesday night meeting. The meeting will begin with a 4 p.m. study session focusing on three areas of concern: the overall alarm permitting process for the City of Hanford; the impacts of homelessness on the city; and proposed improvements to the Civic Auditorium.
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County accepting applications for small business grants

Microeterprises and small businesses are getting some much needed assistance from grant money through Community Development Block Grants. The Board of Supervisors finalized a program to roll out $500,000 in microenterprise business assistance, according to the Kings County Economic Development Corporation. A microenterprise is a business operating on a very...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Des Haus

Des Haus, who grew up in Huron and graduated from Fresno State, decided to move to Clovis with her family. Haus also works for a strategic energy company where she said she works with various organizations that are involved in the government. Haus said she never imagined herself running for...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy