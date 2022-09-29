Read full article on original website
West Side Journal
Brusly gets off to fast start, downs Broadmoor 49-20
After a Broadmoor touchdown on a 75-yard fumble return in the second quarter, Brusly scored 28 unanswered points to break the game open and roll to a 49-20 win Friday night. It was the second straight week the team scored 40 points in a victory. “We came out and got...
WBR Schools awarded grant to bring CTE Academy to the west side
West Baton Rouge School district’s Supervisor of Secondary Education Julie Mayeux provided an update on the school district’s plans for the Reimagine Grant at the last school board meeting. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the launch of the Reimagine School Systems program in September 2021. It...
Learning tool blends coding with active play for PAMS, Port Allen Elementary
Port Allen Middle and Port Allen Elementary School are partnering to implement a cross-curricular coding program that’s new to the school district and designed to combine coding with active play. The schools are piloting Unruly Splats, a tool used by schools across the country to incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering...
