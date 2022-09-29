ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
FanSided

Duke basketball: Paolo Banchero posterizes defenders in preseason debut

Duke basketball rookie Paolo Banchero had a memorable preseason debut. The NBA season continues to inch closer and former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero is ready for the games to count. Banchero made his preseason debut on Monday night with the Orlando Magic and it did not take long for...
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
#Timberwolves#Defensive Rating#Sports#The Phoenix Suns
