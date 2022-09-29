photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) Do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Wisconsin? Maybe you're on Social Security yourself. If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9% in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Wisconsin the median home cost is right at $231,000, so if the amount of income dips for retirees, there could be a serious financial consequences.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO