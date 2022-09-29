Read full article on original website
See the 19 Flint-area football teams holding down playoff spots entering Week 7
FLINT – With three weeks remaining in the high school football season, 19 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. The top 32 teams in each division advance to the postseason. In 8-player football, the top 16 teams qualify. Here’s a look at which Flint-area teams would be playoff...
See which seven Flint-area football teams are ranked by The Associated Press this week
FLINT – Seven Flint-area teams made appearances in this week’s Association Press high school football rankings. The rankings are determined by voting from a panel of sports writers from around the state.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 6
FLINT – We’ve got 10 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 6. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody shoots 65 to run away with Division 1 regional golf title
FLINT – Kate Brody is headed to the Division 1 state golf tournament for the fourth straight year. The Grand Blanc senior shot sizzling 6-under-par 65 Monday in the regional tournament at Mason’s El Dorado Golf Course to post a nine-shot victory over Alena Li of Okemos. She...
Grand Valley State beats Saginaw Valley in battle of undefeated, nationally ranked teams
Saginaw Valley started quickly in Saturday night’s game at Grand Valley State in Allendale. The Cardinals scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game. But that was not a sign of things to come in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Grand Valley...
Linden soccer coach Kevin Fiebernitz wins 800th career game
FLINT – When Kevin Fiebernitz started coaching soccer in the early 1980s, he had no intention of doing it in the high school ranks. But when longtime community school director Dick Daly approached him about a coaching vacancy at Powers Catholic, Fiebernitz figured he’d look into the job.
Ex-Lions linebacker expected back with Patriots ahead of game against former team
ALLEN PARK -- Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the New England Patriots, reuniting the veteran linebacker with his former team for an eye-popping fifth time. The veteran linebacker’s agency reported he was expected to sign with the Patriots to open the week. The Detroit Lions head to...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Ex-Michigan State star Kenneth Walker savors win back in ‘second home’ against Lions
DETROIT -- Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was back in familiar territory. The former Michigan State star returned to the state where he made a name for himself while savoring Seattle’s win and seeing his jersey spread throughout the stands again. The Seahawks beat the Lions...
Recently cut Lions offensive lineman awarded to Cleveland Browns via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- Drew Forbes, an offensive guard the Detroit Lions claimed after losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai, is heading back to the Cleveland Browns via waivers. Forbes was claimed from the Browns after Vaitai landed on injured reserve with his back injury. He appeared in one game for the Lions, logging five snaps on special teams in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit released Forbes and tight end Shane Zylstra ahead of last week’s game to make room for offensive tackle Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle.
Fresh off New York Rangers training camp, Brennan Othmann scores 2 in Firebirds’ opener
FLINT – Brennan Othmann barely had time to get reacquainted with his Flint Firebirds’ teammates before Saturday’s season opener. Othmann had spent the last couple weeks in the New York Rangers’ training camp before he was returned to Flint Friday night. His first chance to take...
Ed Sheeran coming to Michigan for first time in five years
DETROIT - He’s one of the biggest music artists in history and he’s returning to Michigan. Multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has just announced his first tour in the United States in five years. Sheeran will bring his “The Mathematics” stadium tour to Ford Field in...
Video recap: Detroit Lions can’t get off the field in shootout loss to Seahawks
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) couldn’t get the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) off the field in their 48-45 loss in Week 4 at Ford Field. Seattle’s offense scored on every possession outside of a missed field goal and the game ending. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had himself a day, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, running for another 49 yards and scoring on the ground. Rashaad Penny added 151 yards and two scores, including one on a late third down to put the game on ice.
What’s being said nationally after Lions lose despite limping offense scoring 45 points
DETROIT -- Despite missing most of their offensive firepower, the Detroit Lions (1-3) still scored 45 points in their latest loss. But it still wasn’t enough for their defense. The Lions lost 48-45 in a wacky game to the Seattle Seahawks from Ford Field in Week 4. They were...
Lions expect Josh Paschal back at practice, while Levi Onwuzurike’s return remains murky
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could see second-round rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal make his debut in practice this week. They are also expected to get cornerback Jerry Jacobs at practice this week, starting both defender’s clock to return from reserve lists. And while that’s the good news...
How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- The Detroit (1-2) face the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) in Week 4 action back at Ford Field. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into Week 4:. Watch the...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
EMU grad from Saginaw shows off falsetto, lands on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
Talk about a memorable falsetto! A Saginaw man has just landed on John Legend’s team on “The Voice” after nailing his Blind Audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. The audition for 28-year old SOLsong aired on the hit NBC reality singing competition on Monday, October...
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
