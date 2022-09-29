ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
The Flint Journal

Recently cut Lions offensive lineman awarded to Cleveland Browns via waivers

ALLEN PARK -- Drew Forbes, an offensive guard the Detroit Lions claimed after losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai, is heading back to the Cleveland Browns via waivers. Forbes was claimed from the Browns after Vaitai landed on injured reserve with his back injury. He appeared in one game for the Lions, logging five snaps on special teams in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit released Forbes and tight end Shane Zylstra ahead of last week’s game to make room for offensive tackle Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle.
The Grand Rapids Press

Video recap: Detroit Lions can’t get off the field in shootout loss to Seahawks

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) couldn’t get the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) off the field in their 48-45 loss in Week 4 at Ford Field. Seattle’s offense scored on every possession outside of a missed field goal and the game ending. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had himself a day, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, running for another 49 yards and scoring on the ground. Rashaad Penny added 151 yards and two scores, including one on a late third down to put the game on ice.
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

