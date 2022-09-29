DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) couldn’t get the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) off the field in their 48-45 loss in Week 4 at Ford Field. Seattle’s offense scored on every possession outside of a missed field goal and the game ending. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had himself a day, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, running for another 49 yards and scoring on the ground. Rashaad Penny added 151 yards and two scores, including one on a late third down to put the game on ice.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO