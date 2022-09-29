Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested for traffic violation dies in Spartanburg County jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died Monday morning while incarcerated in an Upstate jail, an official said. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger pronounced Lavell Najah Lane, 29, of Moore, dead just after 5 a.m. at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, on California Avenue. An autopsy was performed...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County man wanted for stealing from employer, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Anderson County man is wanted for stealing from his employer, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say John F. Silvent is wanted for theft of multiple construction items from his employer, valued upwards of $2,000. The theft happened in the Waterford Drive...
WJCL
Evidence leads to capture of South Carolina man for stealing motorcycle, driving it into lake
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On August 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
New chilling clue in Debbie Collier case after cops release image of her rented van taken moments before murder
A NEW chilling clue has been revealed in the Debbie Collier case after police released an image of her rented van moments before her murder. Collier’s Chrysler Pacifica was seen on traffic cameras by Tallulah Falls School in Georgia at 2.17pm on Saturday, September 10. Just a few miles...
FOX Carolina
Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
golaurens.com
Cagle booked at Johnson Detention Center on murder charge
William Loyd Todd Cagle was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on Saturday after being arrested in Colorado on Sept. 21 on murder charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend Terry Ann Chermak. Cagle was charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent...
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning. The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced...
Body found inside burning car at Tennessee boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
Family seeks answers after man is shot, killed after encounter with Greenville Co. deputies
The family of a Greenville man who was shot and killed after an encounter with deputies last week is calling for more information in his death.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies to hold press conference Monday
The Family of an Upstate man shot and killed after a run-in with Deputies last week, is set to hold a press conference related to what they described as “new revelations” in the case
FOX Carolina
Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday. The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony.
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
FOX Carolina
Piedmont man receives 25-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.
Verdict: Man accused of killing Greenville County deputy guilty of murder, other charges
On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.
FOX Carolina
What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
