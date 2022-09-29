PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.

