Cookeville, TN

FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County man wanted for stealing from employer, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Anderson County man is wanted for stealing from his employer, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say John F. Silvent is wanted for theft of multiple construction items from his employer, valued upwards of $2,000. The theft happened in the Waterford Drive...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug trafficker knew customers were overdosing, kept selling fentanyl

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 26-year-old western North Carolina woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics including pure or uncut fentanyl. Investigators said...
WELLFORD, SC
golaurens.com

Cagle booked at Johnson Detention Center on murder charge

William Loyd Todd Cagle was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on Saturday after being arrested in Colorado on Sept. 21 on murder charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend Terry Ann Chermak. Cagle was charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning. The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Piedmont man receives 25-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.
PIEDMONT, SC

