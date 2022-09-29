Related
Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
RELATED PEOPLE
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
Deputies seeking three women seen stealing over $600 of liquor from Walmart
Ascension Sheriff's captain arrested on DWI count, suspended pending review, officials say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
St. John detectives seek help finding woman who fled Reserve killing scene
Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 2