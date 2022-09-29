‘It’s not going to be that bad’: CEO told staff to ‘bring your pets and kids’ to the office and work through Hurricane Ian because she wanted to ‘continue to deliver and have a good end of quarter'

A CEO of a Florida-base company where Hurricane Ian is raging asked her employees to bring their pets and children into work and invited them to stay overnight as she wanted to 'have a good end of quarter'.

Employees of PostcardMania, a marketing firm headquartered in Clearwater, were encouraged to attend a Zoom call where CEO and founder Joy Gendusa made a few remarks.

But those who might have anticipated being sent home early in light of the hurricane ravaging the state were disappointing.

Instead, employees were invited to come into the office where others would 'start blowing up those air mattresses' as the hurricane hit.

Soon after, a post from the firm's Instagram emerged showing the company's announcing that it would be closing its offices over Wednesday and Thursday, but not before comments from social media had flooded in criticizing the CEO's call.

PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa encouraged employees of her Florida-based company to come and work in the office with their children and pets because she wanted 'a good end of quarter'. Pictured: Gendusa poses with her dog and company mascot Lulu at her Clearwater office

'It's really not going to be that scary,' said Gendusa, who said she didn't want to stop production as she wants 'to have a great end of quarter'.

Gendusa has lived in the area for 33 years and 'the media always makes it worse than it ever has been', she is reported to have said.

Every time they plan for disaster, she reportedly said, it's 'always a nothing burger'.

She appears to have claimed the office building would protect them from the hurricane, calling it 'probably the safest place to be in Florida'.

'My house was built in 1925 and it's still standing,' the CEO allegedly explained, assuring her employees that the storm would probably pass.

Gendusa made the call on Monday but the transcript has only come to light recently after employees at the marketing firm allegedly leaked the comments to journalist Jonah Furman, who posted them on Twitter.

By Thursday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was warning of fatalities after footage showed entire homes broken up by the strong winds and residents fleeing for safety.

Biden declared a 'major disaster' in Florida early Thursday morning. The clear up bill is set to cost billions.

Images show near-darkness in the eye of the storm, a category 4 hurricane

'There is no company worth sacrificing for,' said one of PostcardMania's employees, speaking to The Washington Post. 'I wouldn’t give my life [or my belongings] for any company.'

Nearly two million homes and businesses statewide were without power early this morning.

Hurricane Ian churned ashore on Florida's mainland after killing residents in Cuba, with slightly diminished winds topping out at 145 mph.

The storm's peak wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the maximum classification.

DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges — waves of wind-driven seawater rushing in along the coast — of up to 12 feet in some places.

Forecasters also warned of intense thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

The firm later said on Instagram that it would be transitioning its building into a hurricane shelter, while its remote staff handed communications.

PostcardMania did not respond to MailOnline's request for comment before publication.

Boat are partially submerged at a marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, Sept 29

PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa full transcript

‘Hi guys! Can you hear me? Say “Hi” to Dani! We’re driving. Here’s the deal, I guess a hurricane is coming. I’ve lived in this area 33 years now and the media always makes it a lot worse than it has ever been. Obviously we have to plan for a disaster and hope for a nothing burger. So if it’s super windy and you feel uncomfortable driving across the Causeway then we’ll figure out how to get you to work from home, but I’m not afraid of this thing personally.

'If you’re new to town and you’re like “Oh no! It’s a hurricane!” It’s not going to be that bad, I promise. But there are evacuation areas. Even Zach’s apartment is an evacuation apartment and he’s up a giant hill from the water. Nothing is going to happen over there. I live one down block [sic] from the water but high up on a buff.

'My house was built in 1925 and it’s still standing. So here’s the thing, if you want to leave your home and you’re being told to leave your home, and you feel like you should and you have no place to go, PCM is probably the safest place to be in Florida.

'Anyway, bring your pets, bring your kids, bring everybody to PCM and Jason can start blowing up those air mattresses if we need to — been there, done that — it’s going to be fine. Obviously you feeling safe and comfortable is of the utmost importance, but I honestly want to continue to deliver and I want to have a good end of quarter, and when it turns into nothing I don’t want it be like “Great, we all stopped producing because of the media and the maybe that it was going to be terrible”.

'So let’s see. I think it’s maybe going to be bad Wednesday afternoon. It’s not going to be nearby until then. Let’s just keep track of it and we’ll keep you informed. We keep looking every 5 minutes at the models to see what’s going on, but I think it’s going to be a nothing burger like usual. Crossing my fingers, because that’s what I’d like.

'Anyway, raise your hand if you’re scared of the hurricane. It’s really not going to be that scary, but if you’re scared, I understand. I also understand why you’re not raising your hand, because I just said it’s going to be nothing. Honestly if you don’t want to drive over the Causeway because of the wind, I understand, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal

'So have a wonderful rest of your day, have a wonderful rest of your staff meeting. I’m going to get off this Zoom and then click the link so I can watch the staff meeting. Bye guys! Waive at me! Oh, you’re so nice for waiving, those of you that did! Love you! Bye!’