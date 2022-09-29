ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘It’s not going to be that bad’: CEO told staff to ‘bring your pets and kids’ to the office and work through Hurricane Ian because she wanted to ‘continue to deliver and have a good end of quarter'

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A CEO of a Florida-base company where Hurricane Ian is raging asked her employees to bring their pets and children into work and invited them to stay overnight as she wanted to 'have a good end of quarter'.

Employees of PostcardMania, a marketing firm headquartered in Clearwater, were encouraged to attend a Zoom call where CEO and founder Joy Gendusa made a few remarks.

But those who might have anticipated being sent home early in light of the hurricane ravaging the state were disappointing.

Instead, employees were invited to come into the office where others would 'start blowing up those air mattresses' as the hurricane hit.

Soon after, a post from the firm's Instagram emerged showing the company's announcing that it would be closing its offices over Wednesday and Thursday, but not before comments from social media had flooded in criticizing the CEO's call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIOvE_0iFMw7FY00
PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa encouraged employees of her Florida-based company to come and work in the office with their children and pets because she wanted 'a good end of quarter'. Pictured: Gendusa poses with her dog and company mascot Lulu at her Clearwater office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2887Ev_0iFMw7FY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252P9u_0iFMw7FY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaLUJ_0iFMw7FY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJcIw_0iFMw7FY00

'It's really not going to be that scary,' said Gendusa, who said she didn't want to stop production as she wants 'to have a great end of quarter'.

Gendusa has lived in the area for 33 years and 'the media always makes it worse than it ever has been', she is reported to have said.

Every time they plan for disaster, she reportedly said, it's 'always a nothing burger'.

She appears to have claimed the office building would protect them from the hurricane, calling it 'probably the safest place to be in Florida'.

'My house was built in 1925 and it's still standing,' the CEO allegedly explained, assuring her employees that the storm would probably pass.

Gendusa made the call on Monday but the transcript has only come to light recently after employees at the marketing firm allegedly leaked the comments to journalist Jonah Furman, who posted them on Twitter.

By Thursday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was warning of fatalities after footage showed entire homes broken up by the strong winds and residents fleeing for safety.

Biden declared a 'major disaster' in Florida early Thursday morning. The clear up bill is set to cost billions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKQSE_0iFMw7FY00
Images show near-darkness in the eye of the storm, a category 4 hurricane 

'There is no company worth sacrificing for,' said one of PostcardMania's employees, speaking to The Washington Post. 'I wouldn’t give my life [or my belongings] for any company.'

Nearly two million homes and businesses statewide were without power early this morning.

Hurricane Ian churned ashore on Florida's mainland after killing residents in Cuba, with slightly diminished winds topping out at 145 mph.

The storm's peak wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the maximum classification.

DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges — waves of wind-driven seawater rushing in along the coast — of up to 12 feet in some places.

Forecasters also warned of intense thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

The firm later said on Instagram that it would be transitioning its building into a hurricane shelter, while its remote staff handed communications.

PostcardMania did not respond to MailOnline's request for comment before publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nlnw8_0iFMw7FY00
Boat are partially submerged at a marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, Sept 29

PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa full transcript

‘Hi guys! Can you hear me? Say “Hi” to Dani! We’re driving. Here’s the deal, I guess a hurricane is coming. I’ve lived in this area 33 years now and the media always makes it a lot worse than it has ever been. Obviously we have to plan for a disaster and hope for a nothing burger. So if it’s super windy and you feel uncomfortable driving across the Causeway then we’ll figure out how to get you to work from home, but I’m not afraid of this thing personally.

'If you’re new to town and you’re like “Oh no! It’s a hurricane!” It’s not going to be that bad, I promise. But there are evacuation areas. Even Zach’s apartment is an evacuation apartment and he’s up a giant hill from the water. Nothing is going to happen over there. I live one down block [sic] from the water but high up on a buff.

'My house was built in 1925 and it’s still standing. So here’s the thing, if you want to leave your home and you’re being told to leave your home, and you feel like you should and you have no place to go, PCM is probably the safest place to be in Florida.

'Anyway, bring your pets, bring your kids, bring everybody to PCM and Jason can start blowing up those air mattresses if we need to — been there, done that — it’s going to be fine. Obviously you feeling safe and comfortable is of the utmost importance, but I honestly want to continue to deliver and I want to have a good end of quarter, and when it turns into nothing I don’t want it be like “Great, we all stopped producing because of the media and the maybe that it was going to be terrible”.

'So let’s see. I think it’s maybe going to be bad Wednesday afternoon. It’s not going to be nearby until then. Let’s just keep track of it and we’ll keep you informed. We keep looking every 5 minutes at the models to see what’s going on, but I think it’s going to be a nothing burger like usual. Crossing my fingers, because that’s what I’d like.

'Anyway, raise your hand if you’re scared of the hurricane. It’s really not going to be that scary, but if you’re scared, I understand. I also understand why you’re not raising your hand, because I just said it’s going to be nothing. Honestly if you don’t want to drive over the Causeway because of the wind, I understand, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal

'So have a wonderful rest of your day, have a wonderful rest of your staff meeting. I’m going to get off this Zoom and then click the link so I can watch the staff meeting. Bye guys! Waive at me! Oh, you’re so nice for waiving, those of you that did! Love you! Bye!’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater, FL
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

631K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy