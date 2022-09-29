ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon to offer instant pay to workers and more loans to sellers

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0C9r_0iFMvxew00
Amazon's loans will be "interest-only," with higher than average interest rates. Amazon

Yesterday Amazon announced a median $1 per hour raise in new employees’ starting pay. The average initial rate for “front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation” now stands at $19 an hour, with salaries ranging between $16 and $26 per hour, depending on position and location.

In the same press release, Amazon also revealed it will begin offering its instant payment system, Anytime Pay, to all US employees within its operations, corporate, and technology departments. The program allows workers access up to 70 percent of their eligible earned pay whenever they want, without fees, interest, or penalties. “Previously, most Amazon employees received their regular pay once or twice monthly,” the company says. Now, however, employees can access “their earned pay as often as they like.” At 70-cents on that one dollar raise until their official paydays, that is.

The company also revealed in a separate statement this morning that it is expanding further into the financial sector. Via a partnership with Lendistry, the company is nationally rolling out Amazon Community Lending to “support urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates” after announcing a pilot launch last year. “Since its launch, the program has loaned more than $35 million to over 800 sellers—surpassing the original goal of $10 million during the pilot,” reads the announcement. “Now, the program plans to loan more than $150 million in the next three years to small businesses selling in the Amazon US store.”

Loans reportedly will range between $10,000 and $250,000 with up to five-year repayment terms, and are subject via Lendistry to an origination fee of up to 3 percent, with APR generally between 8 and 11.99 percent. Those rates aren’t exactly the best compared to industry averages, which range between 2.5 and 8 percent. The availability of “interest-only” loan options may raise financial red flags for some—as Investopedia explains, “these loans are best for sophisticated borrowers who fully understand how they work and what risks they’re taking.”

The company joins rivals like Walmart, which offers similar services to its own employees as it gears up for a host of consumer-side financial expansions.

Correction 9/29/22: A previous version of this post said “interest rates were not made immediately available to the public.” This has been updated to reflect interest rates provided to PopSci from Amazon and Lendistry.

Comments / 12

Monique Brent
4d ago

kills me that I've been here for almost three years, constantly in the hall of Fame for putting up some of the best if not the best numbers in the facility and the $1 raise goes to the new hires. I would say I'm shocked but I'm not. loyalty has never been a top priority with them. Guess I'll go in to work, take my first bump from my manager who will receive a bonus at end of year for my great work ethic and keep pushing to not let my kids and I drown in a world that's prices climb everyday while my pay stays the same. SMH

Reply(1)
15
Frank LiMandri
3d ago

Im gonna be at my delivery station a year next month but from what ive seen everyone at a level 1,3 and PAs are getting a pay increase on the base rate and that starts October 1st. wether it's enough definitely remains to be seen but God willing it's a step in the right direction. As for anytime pay it's called " Wisley pay" you earn what ever you make for the day you work it's free just ask HR and they will give you the envelope with the card and directions on how to set it up.

Reply
2
Deborah Mckenney
3d ago

again Amazon only cares about New Hires not their faithful employee that's has put in their time

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Loans#Instant Payment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Anytime Pay#Amazon Community Lending#Pilo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy