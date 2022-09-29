ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLiLG_0iFMvpb800

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse.

Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women.

Those incidents include:

  • Slapping a woman in the face
  • Pulling the hair of a woman and repeatedly punching her
  • Punching a woman in the face and then breaking her cell phone so she couldn’t call 911.

The charges include three counts of harassment and criminal mischief.

Police say he is 5’9″, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Syracuse Police Department asks people who know the whereabouts of Tarbell to call 315-442-5230.

