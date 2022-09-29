'I'm in shock': Venice residents react to Hurricane Ian damage

VENICE -- Bob and Mary Kuziel walked downtown Venice on Tampa Avenue searching for cell or internet Thursday morning about 8 a.m.

The Venice residents had weathered the storm in their condo on the ground floor of the nine-story Costa Brava condo building.

Bob Kuziel said they watched the rain come in sideways over Roberts Bay.

"We're trying to get in touch with people to let them know we are okay," Mary Kuziel said.

Instead, they found Venice Little Theater devastated by Hurricane Ian. The near-Category 5 storm had ripped through the local landmark just over the north bridge to the island of Venice.

Bob Kuziel said his grandkids have attended drama camp at the theater and it's a great place for seniors to spend time. He said it was sad to see it in this state.

“Due to the devastating impact and damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre is suspending all activity until further notice,” Murray Chase, producing executive director of the Venice Theatre, said in a text message. “We will be making announcements as soon S we have more information.

“Thank you for your calls and messages of support,” he added. “With the help of out community, we will be back stronger than ever!”

While the fear had been that storm surge would plunge Venice under feet of water, it appears Ian's worst damage has come from winds in Venice.

A little farther south in Venice at the Municipal Airport Mobile Home Park, many trailers had extensive roof damage. Cotton-candy pink insulation and twisted metal roof debris was strewn throughout the property.

Doris Welch has owned a manufactured home in the park since 1997, but only owned the mobile home -- where the aluminum roof was now peeled like an orange -- since 2005.

She said she weathered the storm at a friend's property about 10 minutes away. But on the ride over she worried that her property would be flattened.

"We know what mother nature can do with winds that high," she said. "It was inevitable."

While the damage looked bad, with parts of the roof flipped back, Welch thought the majority of the roof held and expected that it wasn't too severe.

Venice Municipal Airport, about half-mile from the mobile home park, had severe damage to several hangers.

"I lost two planes," Andre Ghawi said. "They were in the hangar. The hanger doesn't exist anymore. You don't figure on something like this happening."

Robert Helmick joined a flying club three years ago that helps him spread the cost of a plane over several other owners.

He said he drove down from Sarasota to check on his 1968 Beachcraft Musketeer on Thursday morning. When he got there, he was worried, pointing to a hanger that had been destroyed and the plane inside damaged.

But this time, Helmick was spared.

While the doors of the hanger where his plane was stored were blown off, the only apparent damage to the plane was a scrape on the propeller, likely caused by the door as they blew out.

"I'm in shock," he said, he added, saying, "This is just crazy."

Staff Writer Earle Kimel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'I'm in shock': Venice residents react to Hurricane Ian damage