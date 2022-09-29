ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

'I'm in shock': Venice residents react to Hurricane Ian damage

By Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

VENICE -- Bob and Mary Kuziel walked downtown Venice on Tampa Avenue searching for cell or internet Thursday morning about 8 a.m.

The Venice residents had weathered the storm in their condo on the ground floor of the nine-story Costa Brava condo building.

Bob Kuziel said they watched the rain come in sideways over Roberts Bay.

"We're trying to get in touch with people to let them know we are okay," Mary Kuziel said.

Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

Live Updates: Bridges are now open to Lido Key and Siesta Key in Sarasota

Recovery efforts: Recovery efforts underway after Ian slams Sarasota-Manatee, direct hits on Venice and North Port

Limit water usage: Manatee, Sarasota officials urge residents to limit water usage, flushing toilets

Instead, they found Venice Little Theater devastated by Hurricane Ian. The near-Category 5 storm had ripped through the local landmark just over the north bridge to the island of Venice.

Bob Kuziel said his grandkids have attended drama camp at the theater and it's a great place for seniors to spend time. He said it was sad to see it in this state.

“Due to the devastating impact and damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre is suspending all activity until further notice,” Murray Chase, producing executive director of the Venice Theatre, said in a text message. “We will be making announcements as soon S we have more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hjv5_0iFMvlJS00

“Thank you for your calls and messages of support,” he added. “With the help of out community, we will be back stronger than ever!”

While the fear had been that storm surge would plunge Venice under feet of water, it appears Ian's worst damage has come from winds in Venice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2WL8_0iFMvlJS00

A little farther south in Venice at the Municipal Airport Mobile Home Park, many trailers had extensive roof damage. Cotton-candy pink insulation and twisted metal roof debris was strewn throughout the property.

Doris Welch has owned a manufactured home in the park since 1997, but only owned the mobile home -- where the aluminum roof was now peeled like an orange -- since 2005.

She said she weathered the storm at a friend's property about 10 minutes away. But on the ride over she worried that her property would be flattened.

"We know what mother nature can do with winds that high," she said. "It was inevitable."

While the damage looked bad, with parts of the roof flipped back, Welch thought the majority of the roof held and expected that it wasn't too severe.

Venice Municipal Airport, about half-mile from the mobile home park, had severe damage to several hangers.

"I lost two planes," Andre Ghawi said. "They were in the hangar. The hanger doesn't exist anymore. You don't figure on something like this happening."

Robert Helmick joined a flying club three years ago that helps him spread the cost of a plane over several other owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nASae_0iFMvlJS00

He said he drove down from Sarasota to check on his 1968 Beachcraft Musketeer on Thursday morning. When he got there, he was worried, pointing to a hanger that had been destroyed and the plane inside damaged.

But this time, Helmick was spared.

While the doors of the hanger where his plane was stored were blown off, the only apparent damage to the plane was a scrape on the propeller, likely caused by the door as they blew out.

"I'm in shock," he said, he added, saying, "This is just crazy."

Staff Writer Earle Kimel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'I'm in shock': Venice residents react to Hurricane Ian damage

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Triage tents set up at Venice hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
ANNA MARIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Oct 3, 2022

"If a municipality restricts the number of residential units per acre to an unreasonably low number, as the City of Sarasota does, it encourages the construction of large condominiums to the exclusion of all others. " - Michael Halfrants, FAIA, Design Principal, Halflants + Pichette. [Hurricane] After Ian, Officials Promise...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile Home#Hurricane Ian#Costa Brava#Sarasota Recovery#Sarasota Manatee#Venice Little Theater#The Venice Theatre
Mysuncoast.com

Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
srqmagazine.com

Hurricane Ian and Selby Gardens

The following is a message from Jennifer Jennifer O. Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby Gardens. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it is our sincerest hope that you and your loved ones are safe and out of harm’s way. The aftermath of this type of storm can no doubt be extremely difficult, and our thoughts are with every family affected. Above all else, I am so glad to report that all of our staff members are safe. Many have already asked how both campuses of our beloved Selby Gardens fared during the storm. At the Downtown Sarasota campus, we have a number of trees and branches down, and a lot of debris to clear away. However, we’re happy to report that many of the iconic trees that so many of us love have held up nicely, including the Moreton Bay Fig, Banyans, Bo Tree, and Wedding Oak. Our research collections are all unscathed. Unfortunately, we did lose about 40 panes of glass in our greenhouse complex. One of our behind-the-scenes greenhouses sustained significant damage and will need to be taken down. The good news is that—other than a minor leak in the Selby House—our historic buildings are in good shape. Also, the new construction that is underway for our Master Plan is unharmed. At our Historic Spanish Point campus, the tree damage is more significant. We lost numerous major trees—many of which fell blocking the access paths to the campus. There are hundreds of downed branches and a lot of debris to clear away. Regarding our historic structures on the site, the pergola will need to be repaired, and we have some minor fixes to make to the White Cottage and Guptill House. Overall, we feel extremely lucky and grateful that the damage sustained by both of our campuses is not worse. Both campuses will need to remain closed to the public in order to clear away the debris and further assess damage.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy