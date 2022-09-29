Read full article on original website
Looking back at September's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day. A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day,...
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
Historical fall festival in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — The festival at the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming featured crafters who showed their skills in wood carving, wheat weaving, blacksmithing, and much more. There were also demonstrations of soap making and quilting. Organizers say it's a great learning experience for everyone. I mean, it's one thing...
Painting Pittston Pink
PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival
SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
Getting fit for a cause in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday. Newswatch 16's very own Mindi Ramsey was one of them, and it was all for a great cause. Mindi did a little rowing at Body Body Blueprint Personal Training Center in...
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
'Fall in Love with Giving' gala held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
Remembering WWII tank gunner Clarence Smoyer
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A beloved World War II veteran from Carbon County has died. Clarence Smoyer served as a tank gunner in the Army during the war, eventually earning a bronze star for his actions in the battle of Cologne in Germany. We featured Smoyer in a series of...
Honeybee Harvest at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — A different kind of fall festival took place in Scranton Sunday, and this one was all about bees. The Greenhouse Project hosted the celebration of honeybee and harvest season at Nay Aug Park in the city. The Greenhouse Project is a public charity that educates people...
Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
Donation drive for hurricane victims
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is collecting items for those struggling after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast last week. The company is asking for donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. "So as the power's starting to come on, something they can eat...
Bloomsburg Fair on a budget
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
Craft fair for leukemia and lymphoma
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A craft fair in Dickson City raised money for a good cause. Team Mel's family hosted the annual fall craft and vendor fair at the Days Inn in Dickson City. Over 50 vendors will have a variety of items available such as artwork, crystals, jewelry,...
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
