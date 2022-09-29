The completed Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey roster will have around 22 players on it. On Thursday, the team announced another four players that will don the jersey of the desert's hometown team, bringing the total number of official Firebirds to 13.

The team has signed forwards Luke Stevens, Nick Pastujov, Pascal Laberge and Hugo Roy. Before you ask, Roy (pronounced Wah) is not related to legendary goalkeeper Patrick Roy. But one of these new Firebirds is related to a hockey star.

Stevens is the son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens. The Duxbury, Massachusetts, native played last season in the ECHL for the Adirondack Thunder after playing four years of college hockey at Yale. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.

Nick Pastujov played the majority of the last two seasons for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate partner of the Firebirds and the Seattle Kraken. He also saw AHL stints during last season with the Ontario Reign, the Rochester Americans and the Stockton Heat. The Bradenton, Florida, native played college hockey at the University of Michigan.

Laberge, a native of Chateauguay, Quebec, played for the ECHL's Maine Mariners last season and scored 40 points in 40 games. He has AHL experience with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins. He is a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Roy was a standout in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has played in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals and the Belleville Senators.

The inaugural Firebirds season begins Oct. 16 in Calgary. The Coachella Valley team, an affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, will play its first home game at Acrisure Arena on Dec. 18.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley Firebirds add four more players, including son of former NHL All-Star