Liverpool man arrested for fraud, totaling over $14,000

(WSYR-TV) — A Solvay Bank employee was arrested on September 28 for making fraudulent transactions totaling over $14,000, according to New York State Police.

35-year-old Anthony T. Walker of Liverpool was charged with the following:

15 counts of Forgery in the second degree, a class D felony

16 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, a class E felony

1 count of Identity Theft in the first degree, a class D felony

1 count of Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony

1 count of Unlawful Possession of Personal ID in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor

An investigation started after a 72-year-old woman reported that she had over $14,000 missing from several of her bank accounts at Solvay Bank on September 15, 2022.

Troopers say that Walker made 16 fraudulent transactions from the woman’s bank account from April and ending in June.

Walker was terminated in July for many employee policy violations, New York State Police say.

The Solvay Bank security manager helped with the investigation and told the woman that all the missing money would be fully refunded.

Walker was taken to Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.

