Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces requests for proposals for the management of Juneteenth 2023
The City of Asheville, North Carolina, seeks to contract with a non-profit organization to lead the development, management, and execution of a single event or series of events and engagements designed to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday in 2023. The RFP is being issued to identify qualified non-profit organizations with the...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville invites community to provide comment on Walton Street Park historic designation
In 2018, the City of Asheville began researching and documenting historic resources specifically related to African American heritage in Asheville. During the first phase of architectural survey (inventory), it was determined that Walton Street Park is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, since the determination of eligibility for listing in the National Register, the City has received an application from the Preservation Society of Asheville & Buncombe County to designate the pool as a Local Historic Landmark, which is currently in review by the Historic Resources Commission (HRC).
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Newstock opens brick-and-mortar in River Arts District
Exploring the vast expanse of the River Arts District — whether visiting the hundreds of artist studios and galleries in repurposed factories or exploring the Wilma Dykeman Greenway — can work up a powerful appetite and thirst. Restaurateurs, breweries, bakers and wineries have responded by planting their stake in the area — from White Duck Taco on the northern edge of the district to Rosabees on the southern end, from Grind Coffee Shop at Pink Dog Creative to The Bull and Beggar at The Wedge Studios building.
Mountain Xpress
Building Connections: Proposed Woodfin Greenway community engagement session
Plans for a proposed Woodfin Greenway are moving forward, and Buncombe County invites you to attend a community engagement session on the project. The greenway would be along NC 251/Riverside Drive from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. At this point, the County is in the preliminary design phase and will look to start making easement acquisitions next year with construction slated to begin in 2024.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get with current century on substation project
[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]. Folks,
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Rose will work hard for all of us
I am writing this in regard to Mollie Rose, N.C. House candidate, District 116. Mollie has a passion for this position that only a mother, grandmother, former school counselor, mental health worker and family advocate could possibly possess. Mollie has worked on the Clean Water for North Carolina board and the Southern Appalachian Biodiversity Project, where she obtained a knowledge of environmental issues. By participating in the Building Bridges program, she learned how racial prejudice is affecting the citizens of Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
Merrimon Avenue conversion to start Oct. 10
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a two-night process of converting Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) from Midland Road to W. T. Weaver Boulevard into a three-lane configuration the evening of Oct. 10. The new configuration from Midland...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Americans are living in a war zone
I read Asheville news every day here in Vegas because I miss my hometown. What I am writing here applies to Asheville as much as it does here. Asheville has a violent gun problem now. People shot every week. Same thing here. When I went to my local 7-Eleven yesterday...
Mountain Xpress
‘I Voted’ sticker design contest winner is Polly Crutchfield
The votes have been tallied and Buncombe County Election Services is pleased to announce that 10-year-old Polly Crutchfield’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design will be available to all Buncombe County voters in the upcoming election. “We rolled out a custom Buncombe County branded sticker for the primary election...
Mountain Xpress
What a racket
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Board of Education regular meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on October 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Don’t trade Rankin Avenue parking lot
[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]. Please...
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky P20 Council receives $1.4 Million from Dept. of Labor
The Land of Sky P20 Council is proud to announce that they will receive $1,441,125 Million from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities through “Project Collaborate: Addressing the Workforce Gap through Inclusive Training Opportunities”. This three-year project will enable the Land of Sky P20...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: School staffer doesn’t deserve ‘Best Of’ vilification
Hello, my name is Keynon Lake, and I am writing in reaction to citizens using your “Best Of”contest to vilify and slander a current Asheville City Schools staff person and Mountain Xpress’ choice to participate and publish her name in the category. These actions contribute to what Van Dempsey, dean of Watson College of Education at UNC Wilmington, describes as “the most toxic, abusive, corrosive, hostile, exploitative time for public education, particularly K-12 education.”
