Colorado State

Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining

In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
Joe Biden
Michael Bennet
The Motley Fool

Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill

Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Those who have worked for the government may receive more Social Security benefits. Cost of living adjustments may more accurately reflect inflation faced by seniors. It looks like the tax rate applied to earnings may not be increased. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
KXLY

The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees

It’s no secret the Social Security program is in need of reform. The combined Social Security trust funds — the source of benefits paid to retirees, survivors, and disabled individuals — are on track to be depleted by 2035, according to the Board of Trustees. To make matter worse, benefits have actually lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, according to The Senior Citizen League (TSCL). But beneficiaries are also battling another problem: taxes.
