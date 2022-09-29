It’s no secret the Social Security program is in need of reform. The combined Social Security trust funds — the source of benefits paid to retirees, survivors, and disabled individuals — are on track to be depleted by 2035, according to the Board of Trustees. To make matter worse, benefits have actually lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, according to The Senior Citizen League (TSCL). But beneficiaries are also battling another problem: taxes.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO