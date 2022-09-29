Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Catch up on the meta sitcom Reboot
On today's What to Watch, Hasan Minaj is The King's Jester on Netflix, Hulu's Reboot heads into the Shadows, and OWN's Cherish the Day starts a new love story. Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Lea Michele's Funny Girl triumph, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announcement, an exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Drew Barrymore's hopes for Charlie's Angels 3.
EW.com
Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
EW.com
White Noise review: Noah Baumbach wrestles with a brilliant, impossible novel
Postmodernism is a hell of a drug. In the opening chapter of Don Delillo's classic 1985 novel White Noise, a college professor named Jack Gladney relays the ordinary details of his world: a wife, four children, the daily campus grind. He speaks of station wagons and airport Marriotts, corduroyed coworkers and trips to the grocery store. And yet nearly every line wriggles with surreal comedy, panicky and elastic and preposterously alive. For several decades, various Hollywood luminaries tried and failed to take it on; Noah Baumbach is the first to succeed, and his adaptation, which had its North American premiere last night at the New York Film Festival before it lands on Netflix this December, feels like a film made with deep respect and affection for its source material. But it also seems, in nearly every scene, like he's dancing about architecture, trying to wrest something from the strange magic of those pages that refuses to be translated to the screen.
EW.com
Firefly Lane to end with 2-part second season at Netflix
The lights are being turned out on Firefly Lane. The series' forthcoming second season will be its final one at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. But it's not all bad news for fans of the friendship drama: The new season will be supersized, consisting of 16 episodes and broken up into two parts. (Season 1 was 10 episodes.)
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Buffy, WandaVision star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS, will return for Agatha spin-off
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield has revealed she has multiple sclerosis in a new interview, also confirming her return to the WandaVision universe in Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The 49-year-old actress, who appeared opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy as the ex-demon Anya...
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
Director David Bruckner on bringing 'Hellraiser' back from the dead
On Oct. 7, a reboot of the classic horror franchise "Hellraiser" comes to haunt Hulu.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson 'Breaking Dawn' televised interview
Awkwardness or no awkwardness, the Twilight trio have a movie to promote, and last night Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner made their first joint appearance since The Event last summer on MTV First. I'm no body language expert, but I've studied my fair share of tabloids, and I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Billy Eichner plans to continue tweeting about 'Bros' 'every day for the next year' after flop
'Bros' star and writer Billy Eichner is relentlessly campaigning for his rom-com after its box office showing: 'Straight people ... just didn't show up for Bros.'
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
EW.com
No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live
Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
EW.com
Dahmer production assistant calls it 'one of the worst shows' she's worked on as a person of color
Since its release on Sept. 21, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer series has drawn backlash from both viewers and families of the victims. Now, a production assistant on the show is opening up about her negative experience on set. Last month, Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" while filming Monster:...
EW.com
NCIS recap: Dr. Grace helps bury a curse
If there's one thing TV has taught me, it's that men in military-ish garb digging away in Afghanistan under the cover of darkness is never going to end well. Monday's episode of NCIS is no exception. The men are Vonner military contractors looking for a massive treasure that's rumored to...
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 cast reveals what Thora Birch would've done as Dani in planned sequel return
Though original Hocus Pocus actress Thora Birch didn't reprise her beloved role as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel stars who took the reins from the 1993 film's OG roster of teens tell EW what might've happened if a grown-up version of her character appeared in director Anne Fletcher's film as first planned.
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
EW.com
Amber Ruffin previews the book for Broadway musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot
Nobody's perfect, but that won't stop Amber Ruffin from trying when it comes to writing a musical. The comedian, writer, and host of The Amber Ruffin Show is delving into a new world — that of Broadway, as the co-writer of a new Some Like It Hot musical alongside Tony winning playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance).
Comments / 0