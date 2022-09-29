ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Catch up on the meta sitcom Reboot

On today's What to Watch, Hasan Minaj is The King's Jester on Netflix, Hulu's Reboot heads into the Shadows, and OWN's Cherish the Day starts a new love story. Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Lea Michele's Funny Girl triumph, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announcement, an exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Drew Barrymore's hopes for Charlie's Angels 3.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
MOVIES
EW.com

White Noise review: Noah Baumbach wrestles with a brilliant, impossible novel

Postmodernism is a hell of a drug. In the opening chapter of Don Delillo's classic 1985 novel White Noise, a college professor named Jack Gladney relays the ordinary details of his world: a wife, four children, the daily campus grind. He speaks of station wagons and airport Marriotts, corduroyed coworkers and trips to the grocery store. And yet nearly every line wriggles with surreal comedy, panicky and elastic and preposterously alive. For several decades, various Hollywood luminaries tried and failed to take it on; Noah Baumbach is the first to succeed, and his adaptation, which had its North American premiere last night at the New York Film Festival before it lands on Netflix this December, feels like a film made with deep respect and affection for its source material. But it also seems, in nearly every scene, like he's dancing about architecture, trying to wrest something from the strange magic of those pages that refuses to be translated to the screen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

Firefly Lane to end with 2-part second season at Netflix

The lights are being turned out on Firefly Lane. The series' forthcoming second season will be its final one at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. But it's not all bad news for fans of the friendship drama: The new season will be supersized, consisting of 16 episodes and broken up into two parts. (Season 1 was 10 episodes.)
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson 'Breaking Dawn' televised interview

Awkwardness or no awkwardness, the Twilight trio have a movie to promote, and last night Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner made their first joint appearance since The Event last summer on MTV First. I'm no body language expert, but I've studied my fair share of tabloids, and I...
MOVIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
MOVIES
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom

Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live

Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

NCIS recap: Dr. Grace helps bury a curse

If there's one thing TV has taught me, it's that men in military-ish garb digging away in Afghanistan under the cover of darkness is never going to end well. Monday's episode of NCIS is no exception. The men are Vonner military contractors looking for a massive treasure that's rumored to...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden

Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
