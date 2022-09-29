ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama to help Florida with Hurricane Ian

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeW8O_0iFMuV2500

MONTGOMERY, Ala ( WRBL ) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and state emergency management officials have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian for the last several days to make sure Alabama was prepared for it should the storm reach the state, says a press release from the office of Governor Kay Ivey. Emergency officials became confident that Ian wouldn’t reach Alabama, and the state plans to assist Florida.

Ivey has authorized emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles, bucket trucks and supply trucks responding to the hurricane to bypass ALDOT weight station facilities through Oct. 24, 2022.

“17 electric co-ops and Alabama Power teams stand ready to assist,” says the update. “There are also three standby shelters, which would open in a capacity-triggered fashion.”

Evacuees are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 for information. According to Ivey, the Alabama Department of Tourism has made a QR code that evacuees can use to find hotel rooms.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called Governor Ivey yesterday. Ivey said Alabama is ready to help Florida deal with and recover from the storm. She has “begun preparations to send other means of assistance” to Florida and said to DeSantis that Alabama state agencies “are actively evaluating resources in areas, including aviation, medical and EMS.”

“Today, I expressed to Governor DeSantis that Alabama is committed to helping our friends in Florida,” Ivey stated after the call. “U.S. Gulf Coast states are far too familiar with the wrath of Mother Nature, but this storm will, no doubt, be unprecedented. We continue taking steps to ensure we are offering our helping hand however we can. I pray for the people of Florida and anyone in the storm’s path. I told Governor DeSantis today that if they need it and we’ve got it, then we’re going to send it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 6

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama

Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families

The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Reaction to closure of three AL casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Drought development now likely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
ABC 33/40 News

States look to recruit Alabama's workforce including first responders

Other states are trying to pull from Alabama's workforce including first responders, according to statewide law enforcement associations. Some of the campaigns are running online. "That's been on social media for a couple of days now and they're coming to this state and actively having events to recruit individuals for...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian#Aldot#Ems
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation

Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WSFA

‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
ALABAMA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Kay Ivey Awards Money to Enhance Outdoor Recreation Throughout Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy