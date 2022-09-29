I attended a wedding earlier this month in Asheville of two 80-plus-year-olds. The ceremony combined a Celtic tradition along with Christian and ecumenical religious traditions, ending with an African spiritual saying. After taking vows, they turned to each other and each said, “I am what I am because you are who you are.” Then both turned to the crowded observers and said in unison, “We are who we are because of who you all are.” It was a two- to three-minute ceremony that the couple described as a Celebration of Life. It brought tears to many witnesses of this ceremony of life, which reflected in the joy of the following reception.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO