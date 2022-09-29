Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Inform ourselves of the good in the world
I attended a wedding earlier this month in Asheville of two 80-plus-year-olds. The ceremony combined a Celtic tradition along with Christian and ecumenical religious traditions, ending with an African spiritual saying. After taking vows, they turned to each other and each said, “I am what I am because you are who you are.” Then both turned to the crowded observers and said in unison, “We are who we are because of who you all are.” It was a two- to three-minute ceremony that the couple described as a Celebration of Life. It brought tears to many witnesses of this ceremony of life, which reflected in the joy of the following reception.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Newstock opens brick-and-mortar in River Arts District
Exploring the vast expanse of the River Arts District — whether visiting the hundreds of artist studios and galleries in repurposed factories or exploring the Wilma Dykeman Greenway — can work up a powerful appetite and thirst. Restaurateurs, breweries, bakers and wineries have responded by planting their stake in the area — from White Duck Taco on the northern edge of the district to Rosabees on the southern end, from Grind Coffee Shop at Pink Dog Creative to The Bull and Beggar at The Wedge Studios building.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville invites community to provide comment on Walton Street Park historic designation
In 2018, the City of Asheville began researching and documenting historic resources specifically related to African American heritage in Asheville. During the first phase of architectural survey (inventory), it was determined that Walton Street Park is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, since the determination of eligibility for listing in the National Register, the City has received an application from the Preservation Society of Asheville & Buncombe County to designate the pool as a Local Historic Landmark, which is currently in review by the Historic Resources Commission (HRC).
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Rose will work hard for all of us
I am writing this in regard to Mollie Rose, N.C. House candidate, District 116. Mollie has a passion for this position that only a mother, grandmother, former school counselor, mental health worker and family advocate could possibly possess. Mollie has worked on the Clean Water for North Carolina board and the Southern Appalachian Biodiversity Project, where she obtained a knowledge of environmental issues. By participating in the Building Bridges program, she learned how racial prejudice is affecting the citizens of Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces requests for proposals for the management of Juneteenth 2023
The City of Asheville, North Carolina, seeks to contract with a non-profit organization to lead the development, management, and execution of a single event or series of events and engagements designed to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday in 2023. The RFP is being issued to identify qualified non-profit organizations with the...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Americans are living in a war zone
I read Asheville news every day here in Vegas because I miss my hometown. What I am writing here applies to Asheville as much as it does here. Asheville has a violent gun problem now. People shot every week. Same thing here. When I went to my local 7-Eleven yesterday...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get with current century on substation project
[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]. Folks,
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Xpress
Building Connections: Proposed Woodfin Greenway community engagement session
Plans for a proposed Woodfin Greenway are moving forward, and Buncombe County invites you to attend a community engagement session on the project. The greenway would be along NC 251/Riverside Drive from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. At this point, the County is in the preliminary design phase and will look to start making easement acquisitions next year with construction slated to begin in 2024.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Asheville, NC 2022
Asheville’s western North Carolina city is home to incredible architectural wonders and artistic communities. With how obsessed modern foodies are with healthy eating habits and outdoor cuisine, more restaurants are adapting to serving more nourishing foods. People are now more interested in Asian and Japanese cuisines and food cultures. When in Asheville, you might need to visit numerous restaurants if you want to eat amazing foods.
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.
The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky P20 Council receives $1.4 Million from Dept. of Labor
The Land of Sky P20 Council is proud to announce that they will receive $1,441,125 Million from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities through “Project Collaborate: Addressing the Workforce Gap through Inclusive Training Opportunities”. This three-year project will enable the Land of Sky P20...
Mountain Xpress
Merrimon Avenue conversion to start Oct. 10
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a two-night process of converting Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) from Midland Road to W. T. Weaver Boulevard into a three-lane configuration the evening of Oct. 10. The new configuration from Midland...
my40.tv
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
northgeorgialiving.com
Falling for Burnsville
As my husband and I took off along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina, heading towards Mount Mitchell State Park, the scenic drive was so captivating that little words were exchanged between us. We were both enthralled with the natural beauty surrounding us. On that cool October morning, the rolling hills were filled with red, orange and yellow colors, and the sky was quite possibly the most magical color of blue I had ever seen. This adventure was starting on an alluring path, and we were both confident that our weekend getaway in Burnsville, North Carolina, wouldn’t disappoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
‘I Voted’ sticker design contest winner is Polly Crutchfield
The votes have been tallied and Buncombe County Election Services is pleased to announce that 10-year-old Polly Crutchfield’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design will be available to all Buncombe County voters in the upcoming election. “We rolled out a custom Buncombe County branded sticker for the primary election...
Mountain Xpress
How is Asheville addressing panhandling?
Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
Comments / 0