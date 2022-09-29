Read full article on original website
Related
Pink Actively Hates Performing 1 of Her Biggest Hits: ‘I Wish I Could Burn That Song’
Pink's fans love her popular songs, but she isn't always eager to perform all of them. She shared which hit she really doesn't like to sing.
Ringo Starr Health Scare: Beatles' Drummer Canceled Two Concerts Due To Mysterious Illness
Ringo Starr canceled his set performance at the Four Wings Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, due to a mysterious illness on Saturday, September 30. The announcement revealed the Beatles' drummer had to pull out from the event after falling ill and unable to sing, though it didn't tell the reason behind his sickness.
musictimes.com
Paramore Performs ‘Misery Business’ 4 Years After Song Got ‘Canceled’; Here’s Why [WATCH]
Years after "Misery Business" got "canceled" and faced criticisms from online users, Paramore finally performed the track four years after for their fans' delight; what made the band sing the song again despite its backlash?. According to Hypebae, frontwoman Hayley Williams announced in 2018 that they will no longer perform...
Watch Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Sing 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'
Nicks headlined Vedder's Ohana Festival over the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Japanese Breakfast Covers Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”: Listen
Japanese Breakfast has shared her cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” to soundtrack the North Face’s new “It’s More Than a Jacket” campaign. Listen and watch the spot below. “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story,’” Japanese Breakfast’s...
msn.com
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West”
A couple weeks ago, Death Cab For Cutie released a new album, Asphalt Meadows, and they’re currently on tour in support of it. During a recent live session for SiriusXMU, the band performed a cover of Liz Phair’s Whip-Smart track “Go West.” Watch them do so below.
EW.com
Dahmer production assistant calls it 'one of the worst shows' she's worked on as a person of color
Since its release on Sept. 21, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer series has drawn backlash from both viewers and families of the victims. Now, a production assistant on the show is opening up about her negative experience on set. Last month, Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" while filming Monster:...
Comments / 0