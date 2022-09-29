ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID

Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stereogum

Watch Death Cab For Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West”

A couple weeks ago, Death Cab For Cutie released a new album, Asphalt Meadows, and they’re currently on tour in support of it. During a recent live session for SiriusXMU, the band performed a cover of Liz Phair’s Whip-Smart track “Go West.” Watch them do so below.
MUSIC

