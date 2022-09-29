Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
U.S. celebrates "significant" wins in Ukraine, as criticism in Russia grows
The recapture by Ukrainian troops of a key strategic city in the Donetsk region prompted celebration by Ukraine and its allies, and heightened internal criticism within Russia. Driving the news: Russia announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing troops from the city of Lyman as Ukrainian forces advanced nearer. The...
U.S. announces $625 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a new $625 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday that will include key weapons, ammunition, and equipment. Why it matters: This is the U.S.'s first military aid package to Ukraine since Russia took the escalatory step of annexing four regions of the country, and includes advanced mobile rocket launcher systems that have been crucial to Ukrainian forces.
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap
Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said. Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press...
Zelensky pledges fair treatment for Ukrainians in reclaimed territory
Ukrainian forces are making key counteroffensive gains in southern and eastern Ukraine — including in regions Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Russia's lower house of Parliament voted Monday to ratify the annexation of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk...
National Archives asked Trump's lawyers for Kim Jong-Un correspondence in May 2021
The National Archives asked former President Trump's lawyers to account for correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in May 2021 as part of a bid to locate boxes of presidential records, according to email correspondence released Monday. Why it matters: Exactly eight weeks since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago,...
Ukraine considering restarting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian officials are considering whether to restart two reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in order to ensure that its safety equipment remains undamaged and operational, the head of Ukraine's nuclear power operator told AP in an interview Tuesday. Why it matters: The move could come nearly a month...
National Archives tells Congress some Trump records still unaccounted for
The National Archives and Records Administration told the House Oversight Committee in a letter released Saturday that some Trump administration records have yet to be recovered. Why it matters: The disclosure comes as Trump's legal team and the Justice Department wage a protracted legal battle over the ex-president's alleged possession...
Burkina Faso coup underscores Russia's rise in West Africa
Burkina Faso’s second coup this year had a striking geopolitical dimension. Driving the news: Capt. Ibrahim Traore grabbed power on Friday from fellow coup plotter Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, who he accused of failing to deal with Jihadist extremists. Much of the country is largely outside of the government’s control, and violence is getting worse.
Mexico's president denies his government spied on journalists with Pegasus software
Despite Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s professed opposition to his predecessor’s use of Pegasus spyware on journalists, the practice has continued since he took office, a new report says. Driving the news: The cellphones of at least two Mexican journalists and a human rights defender...
Trump sues CNN for alleged defamation
Former President Trump sued CNN on Monday for alleged defamation and is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Why it matters: Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press, especially CNN, during his time as a candidate and elected official and has bashed news organizations as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."
Breaking silence, Iran’s Khamenei blames Israel and U.S. for protests
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei without evidence on Monday blamed the U.S. and Israel for a wave of protests that has rocked the country. The big picture: It was the first time Khamenei has publicly weighed in on the protests, which began last month after the death of a woman in police custody.
Defiance spreads in Iran despite crackdowns
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei broke his silence Monday after 17 days of protests in Iran, saying the death of Mahsa Amini was heartbreaking but claiming without evidence the ensuing "riots" had been instigated by the U.S. and Israel. The big picture: Amini, 22, died after being detained by morality police...
Oath Keepers founder's Jan. 6 legal defense hinges on Trump
The seditious conspiracy trial for the founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers begins next week, and his legal team is staking his freedom to an unusual defense, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes are prepared to argue that their client was anticipating former President...
Bosnia's moderates make gains in elections but nationalists retain power
Elections in Bosnia on Sunday were set to yield gains for some more moderate candidates even as the primary ethno-nationalist parties looked set to control of the country's national and entity parliaments, preliminary results show. Why it matters: Bosnia has what is often described as the world's most complicated system...
Trump “would like to" announce 2024 bid by Thanksgiving: Conway
Former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 presidential election plans by Thanksgiving, his former adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS News Friday. Why it matters: Conway's comments suggest Trump would wait until after the 2022 midterms, which have been seen as a potential referendum on Trump by top Republicans. Driving...
Angela Merkel to receive UN refugee agency award
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the United Nations refugee agency's top award for her efforts to accept more than 1 million refugees and asylum seekers during her time in office. Driving the news: Inaugurated in 1954, each year the UNHCR's Nansen Refugee Award honors individuals, organizations and groups...
Officials optimistic that deal is near in Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Saturday sent Israel and Lebanon a draft agreement on the maritime border dispute, with Israeli, Lebanese and Western officials voicing optimism about the chances of inking a deal in the next few days, according to a Western diplomat with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Why...
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
EU approves law that would force Apple to switch iPhone charger
The European Union parliament voted on Tuesday to approve a new law requiring all mobile phones, tablets and cameras to use the same charging port. Why it matters: The measure, which was provisionally agreed to by member states in June, is intended to reduce electronic waste and increase convenience for consumers.
