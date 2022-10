Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and many other stars have shared heartfelt tributes to country music pioneer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the late Country Music Hall of Famer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” McEntire wrote in a statement to Variety. “Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO