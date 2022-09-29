Read full article on original website
Biden to announce $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections
During his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday, President Biden will announce that the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up its protections against future storms. Driving the news: More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still...
Where things stand with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration last week saw its first major legal challenges to its student loan forgiveness plan, which has presented new political hurdles for the White House less than two months after the initial announcement. Why it matters: Republicans and some Democrats in battleground states have criticized the plan as...
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has filed paperwork to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 2030.
Xavier Becerra filed to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2030. But this may be more an accounting maneuver than a real bid for elected office.
Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO's defamation lawsuit appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to consider the defamation case lodged against him by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Driving the news: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell in February 2021, alleging that Lindell — an ally...
This year's venture-fueled layoffs
A (second) round of layoffs last month at buy now, pay later company Klarna is the latest in a seemingly endless string of tech sector pink slips issued this year. But while companies have blamed the market and potential recession talk, this narrative obscures that many zealously overhired during the pandemic’s boom, without regard for the consequences.
Democrats lead GOP among Latino voters by smaller margins than past elections
Roughly 54% of Latino voters would prefer to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms, while 33% would like to see Republicans take control, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. Why it matters: Although Democrats maintain a 21-point lead, this is narrower than in...
Pandemic puts new momentum behind 4-day workweek
More companies are testing shorter workweeks, as employers grapple with widespread worker burnout amid the tight labor market. Why it matters: While four-day workweeks are nowhere close to becoming the norm, the pandemic has put new momentum behind the idea. Driving the news: Starting today, 28 more companies in the...
Scoop: Punchbowl expands coverage to financial services
Punchbowl News, a D.C.-based political media startup, is expanding its coverage to include financial services, according to a memo to investors obtained by Axios. Why it matters: It's Punchbowl's first major expansion since the company launched in January 2021. The new vertical paves the way for the company to dive even deeper into enterprise subscription sales and opportunities outside of Washington.
National Archives tells Congress some Trump records still unaccounted for
The National Archives and Records Administration told the House Oversight Committee in a letter released Saturday that some Trump administration records have yet to be recovered. Why it matters: The disclosure comes as Trump's legal team and the Justice Department wage a protracted legal battle over the ex-president's alleged possession...
COVID cases are low in D.C. schools, but data reporting has changed
COVID-19 cases in D.C.’s public schools remain low a month into the academic year — although the data available is much less detailed than last year and it’s harder to make comparisons. Why it matters: COVID in schools is a much different story this year than last. Most students are able to be vaccinated and more vaccine requirements are in place. As of Sept. 28, 90 DCPS students have tested positive and are in isolation. Forty-nine personnel are also positive and in isolation. As of this date last year, 477 students were positive and in isolation — and cases soon...
White House's AI "Bill of Rights" enters crowded field
The White House issued a call for artificial intelligence systems to be developed with built-in protections Tuesday, even as the tech industry barrels forward in an AI free-for-all. Why it matters: Automated systems can influence or even determine important aspects of Americans' lives, including healthcare, employment, housing and education. In...
Oath Keepers founder's Jan. 6 legal defense hinges on Trump
The seditious conspiracy trial for the founder of the extremist group Oath Keepers begins next week, and his legal team is staking his freedom to an unusual defense, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes are prepared to argue that their client was anticipating former President...
Ex-White House aide condemns Trump for attacking McConnell, Chao
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao. Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where...
An "unambiguous" cooling in jobs, per JOLTS
First, the good news: The Fed just got a big signal that its offense against inflation is bearing fruit. Now, the bad: The number of job openings as measured by the Labor Department (JOLTS) plunged in August by over 1 million — well more than economists had forecast. In...
Scoop: Oz to report $17.2 million (including a $7 million loan)
Republican Mehmet Oz's Senate campaign in Pennsylvania raised $17.2 million between July and September — including $7 million from Oz's own money — a campaign official tells Axios. These are big numbers and reflect a high-stakes race that may be narrowing by the minute. Why it matters: The...
Medical groups urge DOJ to investigate threats over gender-affirming care
Three major medical groups sent a letter to the Justice Department Monday asking it to investigate increasing threats of violence against children's hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming care to trans youth. Why it matters: Several hospitals have scaled back services and ramped up security in recent months due to...
LAW・
Home health, nursing homes look for year-end breaks in spending deal
Long-term care and home health providers are ramping up pleas for financial relief in a year-end congressional spending deal, testing their influence against a other health interests trying to tuck favorable provisions in the must-pass bill. Why it matters: The wrangling over health care "extenders" is an annual rite, but...
Allan Fung may be Republicans' most moderate candidate for Congress
If there's a Republican running for Congress that cuts against the party brand, it's Rhode Island's Allan Fung. Why it matters: The son of Chinese immigrants and the former mayor of Cranston, Fung has shown he can win over moderate-minded voters in a solidly Democratic state. What's happening: Fung is...
