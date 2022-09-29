ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week

CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Food & Drinks
Taylorsville Times

House of Eggroll & Pho opens

Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
STATESVILLE, NC
News Argus

2133 Konnoak View Dr

2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
EDUCATION

