Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week
CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Taylorsville Times
House of Eggroll & Pho opens
Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
News Argus
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
wraltechwire.com
Plant closure: Ashley Furniture to shut down Statesville plant, 111 workers affected
STATESVILLE – Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC will “permanently discontinue” all operations at the existing furniture facility in Statesville, with 111 workers potentially affected by the change. The company noted in a required legal notice sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce that the consolidation of the...
NYC-based Spandrel Development buys 19 acres near Camp North End for apartment project
CHARLOTTE — New York City-based Spandrel Development Partners has its second Charlotte apartment project in the works. The developer recently closed on the acquisition of 19.1 acres near Camp North End, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Capstone Land Sales helped brokered the $4.4 million sale of the property at 3245 Statesville Ave.
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
Restaurant Bites: Check out what’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is getting a high-energy, upscale steakhouse — food news that made a splash here in September. STK Steakhouse recently disclosed it’d signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. It’s targeting a summer 2023 opening there.
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
