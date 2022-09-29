Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Eldon man's murder trial to proceed as planned in November
A judge rules a Miller County man’s murder case will proceed to trial next month. On Monday, 26th Judicial Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner made the ruling concerning Christopher English of Eldon. English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia.
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Judge denies bond for suspect in Columbia parking lot shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge denied bond Monday for one of the two suspects charged in a Boone County murder. This comes after the mom of the victim made a statement in court against a bond reduction. Loyal Martell is charged with first-degree murder after he is accused of shooting...
kjluradio.com
Columbia murder suspects appear in court, one denied bond, other pleads not guilty
One of the two men charged in a fatal Columbia shooting is denied bond while the other pleads not guilty. Columbia Police responded to a shots-fired call at the Mosers Grocery Store on North Keene Street in August. When officers arrived, they found Shavez Waage, 22, of Columbia, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
KRMS Radio
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker pleads guilty to causing fatal crash in Moniteau County
A northeast Missouri over-the-road trucker pleads guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of a Moniteau County man. Joseph Harrington, of Atlanta, pleaded down on Monday to one count of second-degree manslaughter. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The charge against Harrington stemmed from a traffic accident in...
Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month
LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust
A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Preliminary outside investigation finds no foul play in Audrain County inmate's death
An independent investigation finds no wrongdoing in the recent death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been asked to conduct an investigation into the death, which was reported on the evening of September 22. Sheriff John Wheeler says two of his investigators found no foul play involved after reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 32nd Street and South Park Avenue for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was also in possession of marijuana. Trace Daniel Dunham, 20, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail. There, Dunham was booked and released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one driver died after a head-on crash in Texas County on Friday night. Troopers, in an earlier report, said two died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on State Highway VV, four miles southeast of Licking. Investigators say,...
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday
Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
