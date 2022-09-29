This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 32nd Street and South Park Avenue for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was also in possession of marijuana. Trace Daniel Dunham, 20, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail. There, Dunham was booked and released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO