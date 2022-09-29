Read full article on original website
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim Hemraj
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Colorado seniors turn to gig work for unemployment solution
Many older workers have been left behind during the labor market recovery, so some Colorado seniors are starting their own businesses in an effort to leverage the gig economy.
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
Colorado Point of View: 1-on-1 with Heidi Ganahl
This week on "Colorado Point of View," host Matt Mauro sat down with Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl and our political analysts broke down the first debate in the governor's race.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Hispanic-Latine Heritage Month, Celebrating Traditions and Accomplishments
At our September 6 Administrative Matters Meeting, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners proclaimed September 15-October 15 as Hispanic/Latine Heritage month in Larimer County. Although the term Latine may be unfamiliar to some, we chose it in consultation with the leadership of Heart and Sol, a local Loveland nonprofit, who explained that Latine is gender neutral and inclusive of the entire population and unlike Latinx, is a Spanish word. Latine/Hispanic Heritage month is a month dedicated to celebrating the traditions and accomplishments of Hispanic Americans.
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
A Message from United Way of Larimer County’s CEO
Our partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to launch the Imagination Library in Larimer County this summer has me constantly singing “….Working 9 to 5 what a way to make a livin’… barely gettin’ by, it’s all takin’ and no givin’…”. Not surprisingly, the constant tune in my head also makes my heart feel the impact of United Way of Larimer County’s commitment to every single person in our community achieving financial stability. True to Dolly’s line, so many of our friends, neighbors, co-workers, and colleagues are “barely gettin’ by” as the rise in the cost of living runs laps around wage growth. The connection between financial stability and the costly downstream impacts can’t be ignored.
broomfieldleader.com
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
villagerpublishing.com
Sterling Ranch welcomes annual cattle drive
The western tradition moves cattle from summer to winter grazing pastures, providing fire mitigation and advancing a healthier ecosystem. Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community and the leading community in the greater Denver market, provides residents with an innovative and amenity-rich place to call home, is continuing to advance land stewardship and environmental sustainability with the upcoming annual cattle drive through the community.
Today’s Weather: 10/4/22
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds in the evening that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. City / Town Current Wind...
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive
—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Investigation underway into death of CSU student
A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified.
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
Points West Hosts Medicare Lunch and Learn
Points West Community Bank held a Medicare Lunch and Learn on Thursday, September 22, at their Loveland branch. If you were unable to attend this event, there will be another lunch and learn on October 20, same time and location. Dan Kuntz, Medicare Specialist at LPL Financial, will be the speaker and will hit on three main topics:
