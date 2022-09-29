Read full article on original website
StarTran To Resume Fare Collection October 17
Lincoln residents who ride the use the StarTran transit system will again have to pay bus fares beginning October 17. LTU says bus passes are now available for purchase. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares for nearly two-and-a-half years.
South Lincoln Stabbing Monday Afternoon
A man was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon near 40th and Highway 2. The news release from LPD is below. This is a developing story and KLIN will provide updates as information is available. Lincoln Police Investigating Stabbing at South Lincoln Apartment. The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a...
Three People Hospitalized After Lincoln Apartment Fire
Three people were sent to the hospital after a four unit apartment building caught fire near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Monday morning. “We had one adult transported to the hospital and we had two minors transported,” says Battalion Chief Curt Faust. “We’re looking at some smoke inhalation and some minor burns, non life-threatening injuries.”
Update on LES’s Florida Operations
Lincoln Electric System sent 20 personnel to help restore power to hurricane-stricken Florida. The team is working with six members from Grand Island in New Smyrna Beach, on Florida’s eastern shore. LES members are largely working in blind alley areas, which are narrow lanes and areas around buildings that...
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
Former Husker Mark Pelini Killed in Indiana Crash
Former Cornhusker Mark Pelini was killed in a two-vehicle car crash that claimed three lives on the night of Sunday, Oct. 2. He was 31 years old. At approximately 7:55 PM, Indiana State Police Dispatch received word of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving two vehicles. Investigation found that an SUV that Pelini was driving hit a deer, crossed the center median, and then collided with a pickup truck.
Inmate Missing From CCC-L
Tabitha Viktora an inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora is a 36-year old white woman, 5’ 3”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was sentenced to...
Professional Bull Riders in Lincoln Saturday
It’s time to grab life by the horns – literally! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bucking their way into Lincoln for a rip-roaring event suitable for the entire family. PBR features the world’s best bull riders, and the organization is coming to Lincoln for the third time,...
Indiana at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21 on Saturday. Take a look at some pictures from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
Nebraska Flags Down Win Over Indiana
Like a car that had seen better days, Nebraska football needed a win as badly as my Pontiac Sunfire need a tow when I wrecked it in college. I flagged down some help that evening. Husker football flagged down a win Saturday night. It wasn’t easy for Big Red on...
Don’t Worry, Be Happy
Be happy, you deserved it. It doesn’t matter if you started watching Husker football 45 days or 45 years ago. You deserve to feel joy after enduring what this program has been through. The players, the coaches, and yet another sold-out crowd sure were on Saturday night once the...
