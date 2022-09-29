ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un9lx_0iFMsviR00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:45 p.m. detectives were conducting a firearms investigation in the area of Noel Street on 23-year-old Markell Mitchell of Springfield. They saw Mitchell leave a home and get into a car while holding an object in his waistband.

Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Marble Street and seized a loaded large-capacity firearm with a laser attachment in his sweatshirt pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTUrf_0iFMsviR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHOA0_0iFMsviR00

Markell Mitchell was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License

MAP: Noel Street & Marble Street in Springfield

The Springfield Police seized 223 illegally possessed firearms in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Police search for suspect in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are searching for a male suspect after a shooting left one person dead in an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment complex and storage area on Park Street near Pope Park Highway Hartford Monday afternoon. Police said after the attempted carjacking there...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
Eyewitness News

EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Enfield homicide victim speaks out

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Authorities are still trying to find 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy’s killer after he was found inside the town green’s gazebo back in August. On Monday, his daughter spoke exclusively...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ne Springfield#Firearms#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle crash on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNYT

Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy