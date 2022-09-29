Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:45 p.m. detectives were conducting a firearms investigation in the area of Noel Street on 23-year-old Markell Mitchell of Springfield. They saw Mitchell leave a home and get into a car while holding an object in his waistband.Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Marble Street and seized a loaded large-capacity firearm with a laser attachment in his sweatshirt pocket.
Markell Mitchell was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
MAP: Noel Street & Marble Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police seized 223 illegally possessed firearms in 2022.
