Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:45 p.m. detectives were conducting a firearms investigation in the area of Noel Street on 23-year-old Markell Mitchell of Springfield. They saw Mitchell leave a home and get into a car while holding an object in his waistband.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Marble Street and seized a loaded large-capacity firearm with a laser attachment in his sweatshirt pocket.

Markell Mitchell was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

MAP: Noel Street & Marble Street in Springfield

The Springfield Police seized 223 illegally possessed firearms in 2022.

