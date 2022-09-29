ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend

By Kristine Varkony
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming.

Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend:

Friday Night Festivities

  • 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot)
  • 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.)
  • 9 p.m. Fireworks
    If you’re not able to attend in person, NBC4i.com will be your home to watch the live stream of the Homecoming Parade.
Homecoming Court

The 20 members of the 2022 OSU Homecoming Court were chosen based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State, according to the OSU Homecoming website. Based on applications submitted by the students and GPA, individual interviews are offered and conducted by Ohio State faculty, staff, and alumni. Homecoming royalty will be crowned before Saturday’s football game.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers

  • 100th Homecoming game in school history
  • 3:30 p.m. kickoff
  • Fans are encouraged to arrive early and have tickets downloaded to their mobile wallet
