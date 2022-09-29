The Patriots’ pair of running backs might need to level up Sunday if New England wants to leave Lambeau Field with a victory. Bill Belichick’s team very likely will be hard-pressed to get the passing game going against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots’ aerial attack wasn’t very impressive in the first three weeks of the season, and now backup quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to fill in for the injured Mac Jones. Hoyer also won’t have New England’s most consistent wide receiver at his disposal, as Jakobi Meyers is set to miss his second consecutive game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO