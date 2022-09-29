ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
NESN

Bengals Tackle Speaks Out After Scary Tua Tagovailoa Sack

Josh Tupou’s excitement about his first NFL sack was fleeting. Tupou, a sixth-year pro, finally brought the quarterback down for the first time in his career in the first half of Thursday night’s meeting between the Dolphins and the Bengals. But the Cincinnati defensive tackle’s takedown injured Tua Tagovailoa, who exited Paycor Stadium on a stretcher as he dealt with head and neck injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History

The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NESN

Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout

Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins

The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
NFL
NESN

Ty Law Condemns Jack Jones For Bold Aaron Rodgers Comment

Ty Law believes Jack Jones should have kept his mouth shut Sunday after making the first big play of his young NFL career. Jones introduced himself to the football world in Week 4 when he picked off Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field and brought it back for a touchdown. The Patriots’ rookie cornerback took the target from Rodgers as a sign of disrespect, as he felt it was foolish of the Packers quarterback to go after him with an out route.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Weei#Mvp
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
NFL
NESN

Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler

Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout

One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NESN

Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take

The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
NFL
NESN

ESPN Makes Bold Prediction For Patriots-Packers Week 4 Game

The Patriots’ pair of running backs might need to level up Sunday if New England wants to leave Lambeau Field with a victory. Bill Belichick’s team very likely will be hard-pressed to get the passing game going against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots’ aerial attack wasn’t very impressive in the first three weeks of the season, and now backup quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to fill in for the injured Mac Jones. Hoyer also won’t have New England’s most consistent wide receiver at his disposal, as Jakobi Meyers is set to miss his second consecutive game.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy