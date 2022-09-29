Read full article on original website
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack
One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick. But there was a...
Bengals Tackle Speaks Out After Scary Tua Tagovailoa Sack
Josh Tupou’s excitement about his first NFL sack was fleeting. Tupou, a sixth-year pro, finally brought the quarterback down for the first time in his career in the first half of Thursday night’s meeting between the Dolphins and the Bengals. But the Cincinnati defensive tackle’s takedown injured Tua Tagovailoa, who exited Paycor Stadium on a stretcher as he dealt with head and neck injuries.
Brittany Mahomes Takes Issue With ‘Extremely Ignorant’ Opinion About Husband
You’re not going to hear someone criticize Patrick Mahomes very often. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a pretty sterling reputation both on and off the football field. But a recent letter to the editor in The Kansas City Star painted the four-time Pro Bowl selection in a negative...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History
The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins
The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
Ty Law Condemns Jack Jones For Bold Aaron Rodgers Comment
Ty Law believes Jack Jones should have kept his mouth shut Sunday after making the first big play of his young NFL career. Jones introduced himself to the football world in Week 4 when he picked off Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field and brought it back for a touchdown. The Patriots’ rookie cornerback took the target from Rodgers as a sign of disrespect, as he felt it was foolish of the Packers quarterback to go after him with an out route.
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad
With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler
Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take
The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
Patriots Players Laud Bailey Zappe For ‘Amazing’ Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Brian Hoyer exited Sunday’s game against the Packers due to a head injury, Patriots fans surely expected the worst. They would’ve been justified in reaching for their remotes once rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe walked onto the field in the first quarter. And...
ESPN Makes Bold Prediction For Patriots-Packers Week 4 Game
The Patriots’ pair of running backs might need to level up Sunday if New England wants to leave Lambeau Field with a victory. Bill Belichick’s team very likely will be hard-pressed to get the passing game going against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots’ aerial attack wasn’t very impressive in the first three weeks of the season, and now backup quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to fill in for the injured Mac Jones. Hoyer also won’t have New England’s most consistent wide receiver at his disposal, as Jakobi Meyers is set to miss his second consecutive game.
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
