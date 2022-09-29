ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Florida Entertainment
Mike Seidel
Jim Cantore
TheDailyBeast

‘Terrified’ Cat Doing Well After Florida Hero Saves It From Hurricane Ian

One man risked life and limb amid the raging floodwaters of Hurricane Ian Wednesday afternoon to save a small cat. The orange and white patterned feline was spotted trapped atop an air conditioning unit in Bonita Beach, Florida, when Mike Ross, 29, decided to wade through knee-deep rapids to bring it to safety. His girlfriend’s footage of the rescue quickly went viral on Twitter. Ross told The Washington Post that he took the “terrified” cat back to his parents’ home, which he had escaped to in hopes of avoiding the rising storm surge that buried his own home under “10 feet underwater.” He told the Post the cat “looks healthy” and he’ll keep it if its owners can’t be located. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s southwest coast late Wednesday, it arrived as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds as high as 150 mph.
goodmorningamerica.com

New evidence obtained in missing mom, fake kidnapping case

Woman uses social media to help find mom whose home flooded in Hurricane Ian. A Florida woman had an emotional reunion with her 78-year-old mother after using social media to find her in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Beth Booker of Naples, Florida, took to Twitter last week after seeing...
The Hill

Hurricane Ian’s destruction — by the numbers

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were battered this week as after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and surged north, impacting millions with strong winds, flooding and power outages. Ian morphed from hurricane status to a tropical storm and is still bringing rains to the mid-Atlantic as post-tropical Cyclone Ian....
getnews.info

American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight

Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
