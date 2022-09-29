Read full article on original website
GMA’s Ginger Zee claps back at viewer who accused her of ‘theatrics’ in awkward exchange
GMA star Ginger Zee has hit back at a viewer who accused the meteorologist’s coverage of being theatrical. ABC News’ chief meteorologist, 41, was reporting from Sanibel Island, Florida on September 27 as part of the network’s coverage of Hurricane Ian. Zee's waterproof jacket looked soaked as...
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
Tucker Carlson's Latest Bizarre Conspiracy Theory: Hurricanes
Carlson's remarks came as Hurricane Ian, which knocked out power to Cuba, approached Florida's coast.
Reporter spots alligator swimming in Orlando floodwaters after Ian
An alligator appeared to be swimming down an Orlando residential street in the wake of Hurricane Ian. NBC News reporter Jesser Kirsch spotted the large reptile while covering the flooding and destruction in Florida on Friday. "Whenever we cover floods, we are always trying to stress that you do not...
Disney World guests livestreamed Hurricane Ian as the storm struck Florida
As Hurricane Ian hit land and inflicted heavy gusts and massive rainfall on Florida, a slew of internet users documented the storm with TikTok livestreams. Some even streamed from the Disney World resort in Orlando, which shut Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. There's a whole TikTok...
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
Man saves stranded cat from rising Hurricane Ian flood water in viral video
Video has since been viewed 3.4m times on Twitter and has garnered praise and celebration
Amazon Worker Delivers to 172 People During Hurricane Ian: 'I Hate Y'all'
One commenter wrote, "That's why I have a cart full and not ordering until it passes. Yall deserve to be safe too!"
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Hurricane Orlene will hit Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene has weakened overnight but still packs a punch as it prepares for a Mexico landfall Monday. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
GMA’s Ginger Zee cuts out while reporting from ‘tough conditions’ in Hurricane Ian
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has been cut off from the broadcast while reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. She stood in front of wreckage from a hotel and other "tough conditions." On Thursday's show, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach sat behind the desk. They got right...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
‘Terrified’ Cat Doing Well After Florida Hero Saves It From Hurricane Ian
One man risked life and limb amid the raging floodwaters of Hurricane Ian Wednesday afternoon to save a small cat. The orange and white patterned feline was spotted trapped atop an air conditioning unit in Bonita Beach, Florida, when Mike Ross, 29, decided to wade through knee-deep rapids to bring it to safety. His girlfriend’s footage of the rescue quickly went viral on Twitter. Ross told The Washington Post that he took the “terrified” cat back to his parents’ home, which he had escaped to in hopes of avoiding the rising storm surge that buried his own home under “10 feet underwater.” He told the Post the cat “looks healthy” and he’ll keep it if its owners can’t be located. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s southwest coast late Wednesday, it arrived as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds as high as 150 mph.
Hurricane Ian Aftermath Videos Show Widespread Destruction Across Florida
Videos posted online show the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which reportedly killed "hundreds" across Florida.
goodmorningamerica.com
New evidence obtained in missing mom, fake kidnapping case
Woman uses social media to help find mom whose home flooded in Hurricane Ian. A Florida woman had an emotional reunion with her 78-year-old mother after using social media to find her in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Beth Booker of Naples, Florida, took to Twitter last week after seeing...
Hurricane Ian’s destruction — by the numbers
Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were battered this week as after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and surged north, impacting millions with strong winds, flooding and power outages. Ian morphed from hurricane status to a tropical storm and is still bringing rains to the mid-Atlantic as post-tropical Cyclone Ian....
Annotated maps and video show before and after view of damage from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian lashed Florida with 150-mph winds and storm surge. Here's a before and after look at the destruction.
