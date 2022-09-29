ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that a known 17-year-old man was in possession of a firearm in the School Street area. At around 5:45 p.m. detectives saw the suspect with two other juveniles walking in the area of the 0-100 block of Mulberry Street and conducted a stop.

The three juveniles attempted to run away but were detained in the area of Maple and Mulberry Streets. The 16-year-old man dropped a loaded firearm from his sweatshirt pocket while being detained. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on firearms charges and the third juvenile girl was released to her mother.

Police do not release the names or mugshots of juveniles due to their age. The Springfield Police seized 223 illegally possessed firearms in 2022.

