Who will Sean Tucker pass next on Syracuse’s career rushing list? (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker’s performance against Wagner catapulted him into the thick of the Syracuse football career rushing yards top 10. He’d been slowly creeping up on the list through the first four weeks of the season. Starting at No. 20 heading into the Week 1 game against Louisville, Tucker’s first big milestone of the season was passing Ernie Davis at No. 12.
Marek Dolezaj, Tyler Roberson have new pro basketball homes in the same country
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Marek Dolezaj and Tyler Roberson have contracted to play professional basketball in Hungary’s A Division this season. Dolezaj, 24, and Roberson, 27, were both Syracuse basketball forwards, though their time with the Orange did not overlap. Roberson, who turns 28 next month, graduated from SU the year before Dolezaj enrolled.
Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
Syracuse cruises to 5-0, but it may have come with a cost after Sean Tucker leaves the lopsided win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s fifth win of the season was sealed before halftime. Leading by five scores midway through the second quarter, a pick-six interception return by cornerback Duce Chestnut slammed the lid on the game, and Sean Tucker’s third touchdown before halftime made sure everything was air tight.
Section III football rankings (Week 4): Shakeup at top of 3 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse football shuts out Wagner, 59-0, with a shortened 2nd half (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Felisha Legette-Jack on her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s: ‘She knows my name, which is awesome’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Felisha Legette-Jack counts being close to her mother among the many benefits of returning to her hometown as the women’s basketball coach at her alma mater. Legette-Jack took over as Syracuse University’s women’s basketball coach last March. It was a homecoming for the former standout...
The mercy rule doesn’t exist in college football. Or does it? (what they’re saying off Syracuse-Wagner)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 5-0 following a 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. In an exceptional agreement between both sides at halftime, the game featured 10-minute quarters in the second half with the Orange leading 49-0. The exhibition featured a career...
Syracuse football is 1 win away from bowl eligibility: Where do the experts predict SU will play?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. You can start blocking out dates in late December or around New Year’s Day, but don’t make any travel plans just yet. There’s still two months to go until bowl invites are formally handed out....
Tommy DeVito puts up rare stat line at Wisconsin, and Illinois keeps winning (how SU transfers fared)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito had a rare statistical line Saturday, accounting for more rushing touchdowns than total rushing yards. But Illinois keeps winning, and the former Syracuse quarterback has the Illini positioned to be potential contenders in the Big Ten West. DeVito had three short touchdown keepers, all...
Behind-the-scenes of one of SU’s NIL collectives: 12 football players serve food, wash dishes at Samaritan Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Under the glow of sunrise streaming through a stained glass window, Mikel Jones was hard at work Monday. He stood at a three-bay industrial sink wearing an apron over his white, Syracuse football-issued jacket and had gloves on — clear ones for cleaning, not the type he wears for games on Saturdays.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse football awaits a chance to announce itself as a title contender
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse broke into the national polls. Now it awaits a chance to announce itself as an ACC title contender. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dom Cambareri on leadership: Empty yourself of self-interest and pride
With Major League Baseball playoffs getting underway, it’s usually an off-season of rest for volunteer managers and coaches in local leagues. For Dom Cambareri, his off-season may be busier than ever and perhaps as crucial as winning a pennant to the World Series. That’s because Cambareri and his team...
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 4? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Sean Tucker hits a career night, but Dino Babers makes bad call leaving him in too long (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blowout win that otherwise went according to script had a highly questionable decision by head coach Dino Babers to leave star running back Sean Tucker in the game too long. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of Syracuse football’s 59-0 win over...
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 5): Every Class AA team in new spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
How the 1851 Jerry Rescue in Syracuse sent an ‘earthquake voice through the land’
On the cool autumn evening of October 4, 1850, Syracuse’s City Hall was overflowing. Hundreds of people from all over Central New York had descended on the city to attend a meeting called by Thomas G. White, of Geddes, to discuss the methods by which the citizens of Syracuse could resist the new Fugitive Slave Act.
‘How to Dance in Ohio,’ groundbreaking play with autistic cast, ends Syracuse run because of Covid
Syracuse, N.Y. -- “How to Dance in Ohio” has canceled the rest of its world premiere run at Syracuse Stage as a wave of Covid-19 continues to spread through its cast and crew. The groundbreaking show, featuring a core cast of autistic actors, opened Sept. 21 to rave...
Judge dismisses Syracuse cop’s lawsuit; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. OH MY GOURD: A Western New York farmer has set a new record for the largest pumpkin in North America. Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, N.Y., weighed his locally grown pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Saturday. The massive pumpkin weighed 2,554 pounds, a new state record, and broke the previous U.S. record. (Provided photo)
4 things we learned from Week 4 in high school football
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through football season in Section III and things are beginning to heat up. There were plenty of big matchups on the schedule this weekend, and that gave us some insight into a number of teams from Section III. >> Football scores...
