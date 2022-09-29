ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Who will Sean Tucker pass next on Syracuse’s career rushing list? (Tucker Tracker)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker’s performance against Wagner catapulted him into the thick of the Syracuse football career rushing yards top 10. He’d been slowly creeping up on the list through the first four weeks of the season. Starting at No. 20 heading into the Week 1 game against Louisville, Tucker’s first big milestone of the season was passing Ernie Davis at No. 12.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision

Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns#Syracuse Orange#American Football#College Football#Orange Weekly#Syracuse Football#Crouse Health
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 4? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Syracuse.com

Judge dismisses Syracuse cop’s lawsuit; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. OH MY GOURD: A Western New York farmer has set a new record for the largest pumpkin in North America. Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, N.Y., weighed his locally grown pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Saturday. The massive pumpkin weighed 2,554 pounds, a new state record, and broke the previous U.S. record. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy