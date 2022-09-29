ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

The Hazard Herald

Perry BOE discusses construction progress

Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
The Hazard Herald

Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Perry County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain...
The Hazard Herald

Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
The Hazard Herald

‘Mountain Freedom Fest’ set for Pikeville

PIKEVILLE — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, along with Bulldog Media, will be hosting the Mountain Freedom Fest at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, bringing with them high-profile conservative speakers, live music and the opportunity to help out with the ongoing flood relief efforts, according to Deters.
The Hazard Herald

Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation

Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
The Hazard Herald

Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County

FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
The Hazard Herald

LKLP announces new Head Start director

On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
The Hazard Herald

Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update

On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
The Hazard Herald

Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days set for Sept. 16-18

Each year, the Hatfield and McCoy descendants gather in Pike County for various events, including the upcoming Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days in Pikeville. The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days is a three-day event that will take place on Sept. 16, 17 and 18th in Pike County. The three day event will conclude with a 10 a.m. service at the McCoy Well in Hardy on Sept. 18.
The Hazard Herald

Escaped KRRJ inmate apprehended

Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail,...
The Hazard Herald

Community mourning passing of L.D. Gorman

The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made. Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the...
