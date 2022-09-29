Read full article on original website
Related
FEMA extends deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance
At the request of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the July floods have another month to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Oct. 28 for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
Perry BOE discusses construction progress
Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
Changes made for planned daytime closures in Perry County
Changes have been made in the schedule for the previously announced daytime closures of Ky. 1440 (Upper Second Creek Road) in Perry County the weekend of Oct. 1-2 as repairs continue on highways damaged by July's devastating flooding. Complete daytime closures had been planned from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m....
City of Hazard discusses ordinance to establish a human rights board
After several months of discussion, during their monthly meeting on Sept. 19, Hazard City Commissioners held a first reading of an ordinance that, if passed, will establish a human rights board for the City of Hazard. According to the ordinance, the human rights board would be created for the purpose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Progress continues on reopening state highways closed after devastating July flooding
Another state highway that had been closed after devastating flash flooding struck portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement. Ky. 1087 (Balls...
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Perry County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain...
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
‘Mountain Freedom Fest’ set for Pikeville
PIKEVILLE — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, along with Bulldog Media, will be hosting the Mountain Freedom Fest at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, bringing with them high-profile conservative speakers, live music and the opportunity to help out with the ongoing flood relief efforts, according to Deters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation
Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County
FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
Avangrid Renewables donates flood relief funding to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky
On Sept. 8, representatives with Avangrid Renewables presented a donation check in the amount of $20,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The funding, said officials, will be used for emergency flood relief efforts. Avangrid Renewables is a large solar company projects in 22 states in the U.S. In Perry...
Beshear announces start of construction on replacement of county, state bridges damaged by flooding
On Sept. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LKLP announces new Head Start director
On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update
On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days set for Sept. 16-18
Each year, the Hatfield and McCoy descendants gather in Pike County for various events, including the upcoming Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days in Pikeville. The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days is a three-day event that will take place on Sept. 16, 17 and 18th in Pike County. The three day event will conclude with a 10 a.m. service at the McCoy Well in Hardy on Sept. 18.
Cash Express continues tradition of celebrating local first responders on 9/11
Each year for the past nine years, employees from the Hazard location of Cash Express have delivered cupcakes and posters signed with messages from the community to local first responders in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the company delivered the signs and cakes on Sept. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke donate proceeds to flood relief
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from their concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. ity Commission Member Allison Powers awarded the two music bands the Key to the City toward the end of the concert. Carter...
Escaped KRRJ inmate apprehended
Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail,...
State sees multiple ways to assist the City of Buckhorn to get water relief
Weeks after devastating flooding, the City of Buckhorn remains without water due to damaged distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies the city’s water. However, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, two simultaneous relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
Community mourning passing of L.D. Gorman
The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made. Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0