Cleveland Jewish News
Cohen & Company named to best 50 accounting firms list
Cohen & Company in Cleveland was named one of the 2022 50 best accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting, according to a news release. Each firm that participated in INSIDE’s annual survey was critiqued on over 50 criteria, including producing superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, and offering both clients and staff alike a successful future, the release said. Almost 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey for the 2022 year.
Experts advise updating your will as life changes occur
Having an updated will in place can be helpful for a person’s family and friends to know and ensure their wishes when they die. Barry Cohn, senior vice president/investments and branch manager at Stifel in Pepper Pike, and Susan Friedman, partner at Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz in Cleveland, discussed the benefits of creating and updating a will, what to include in it and who to consult.
