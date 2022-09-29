Cohen & Company in Cleveland was named one of the 2022 50 best accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting, according to a news release. Each firm that participated in INSIDE’s annual survey was critiqued on over 50 criteria, including producing superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, and offering both clients and staff alike a successful future, the release said. Almost 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey for the 2022 year.

