Lake County, FL

Tropical Storm Ian in NE Lake: 10 Astor families evacuate; St. Johns River at flood stage

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been revised to include the latest information on Friday, Sept. 30, including a statement from Lake County government agencies.

ASTOR — Lake County Fire-Rescue workers helped 10 families evacuate from their homes here Wednesday night as massive amounts of rainfall keep overflowing the St. Johns River as a result of Tropical Storm Ian .

The families did not tell firefighters where they were going at 10 p.m. Wednesday, but rescue workers urged them to find shelter with friends and family, if possible, said a spokeswoman for the Lake County Emergency Operations Center.

Lake County does not have mandatory evacuation orders in place.

Live blog: Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'

Photos: Lake County prepares for Hurricane Ian

'Water, Chef Boyardee and doughnuts': Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian

By 10 a.m. Friday, the river was at major flood stage at 4.6 feet above the normal level. Flood stage is 2.3 feet. It rose to 4.43 during Hurricane Irma in 2017. The record was 4.62 in 1933.

The agency had predicted peak wind at tropical storm levels of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

On Friday, Lake County government issued a statement asking the public to avoid the Astor area.

"For safety reasons and due to heavy emergency personnel presence, the offices (the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Office of Emergency Management) are asking non-residents to stay clear of the Astor community. Residents and visitors alike are highly encouraged to use alternative routes to State Road 40, a highly trafficked thoroughfare in the area, due to the number of heavy equipment and emergency vehicles currently deployed on the road," the statement says.

"All residents should avoid flooded areas, as the water may be contaminated or contain hazardous material."

As of Friday, Lake County's Disaster Response Team was assessing conditions and directing cleanup efforts. The citizen information line is being staffed 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 352-253-9999.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Tropical Storm Ian in NE Lake: 10 Astor families evacuate; St. Johns River at flood stage

Daily Commercial

