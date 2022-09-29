Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Trump, Michigan Republicans put faith in 'MAGA movement' at Warren rally
Warren — Former President Donald Trump encouraged Michigan voters to support his slate of Republican candidates during a rally in Macomb County on Saturday, saying they could "save the day" in the battleground state. Speaking inside the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Trump was...
DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op
Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurned a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”Truly incredible. Watch for yourself, good samaritans who were voluntarily delivering hurricane relief supplies were forced to pause operations for a @RonDeSantisFL photo-op. Now his team is calling them liars. #FLPolitics #FLGov https://t.co/ctwhbU0bjw pic.twitter.com/hXDsjARUGV— Sam Newton (@SamNewton) October 3, 2022 Read it at ABC Action News
Detroit News
Biden to announce $60 million in storm preparedness funding in Puerto Rico
President Biden, during a trip Monday to see hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, plans to announce more than $60 million in federal funding to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system to help the island better prepare for storms. The funding will come from...
Detroit News
What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
Detroit News
Editorial: Court should check Biden's college debt forgiveness
Don't spend that anticipated windfall just yet from President Joe Biden's executive order forgiving student loan debt. A welcome lawsuit filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of an Indiana man presents a legitimate challenge to the constitutionality of the giveaway. The foundation is representing Frank Garrison, who claims...
Detroit News
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Washington — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no...
Detroit News
Parent sues Macomb Co. school board, alleging free speech violations
A Michigan police officer is suing the Chippewa Valley Schools Board of Education and two of its members, alleging they contacted her employer and the U.S. Department of Justice after she complained about the impact of COVID-related school closures on her son. On Thursday, Sandra Hernden, the mother of three...
'Flat-Out Lie': GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Accused Of Funding Girlfriend's 2009 Abortion Despite 'Pro-Life' Abortion Stance
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion despite his pro-life stance regarding abortion policies, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking allegation came Monday night when Walker’s ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified by name, claimed the 60-year-old former NFL player reimbursed her $700 in...
Detroit News
Justices decline challenge to Michigan term limits, take Sturgis Schools case
Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to Michigan's term limits for state lawmakers but agreed to hear another Michigan case involving the federal law for disabled students and Sturgis Public Schools. The justices also declined a petition for the court to...
