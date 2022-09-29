ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Feds drop case against 2 Flint postal workers charged in drug trafficking investigation

FLINT, MI – Charges have been dismissed against two Flint postal workers originally accused of being a part of a drug trafficking ring, according to federal court records. Defendants Johnny Coley and Tracey Hudson were previously charged with delayed mail and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Coley was also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against seven former officials

FLINT, MI -- Felony criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis against seven former government officials have been dismissed by a Genesee Circuit Court judge. Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly issued the order granting dismissal of the cases on Tuesday, Oct. 4, saying the indictments issued against the officials, including former cabinet members of former Gov. Rick Snyder, are invalid.
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
Report of 2 shot in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
Saginaw County commissioner to defend seat against newcomer in November

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI — An incumbent member of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners will look to keep his seat from a Republican opponent this November. Democrat Jack Tany, who represents District 2 on the board, will face Republican challenger Anthony J. Krolik in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The winner will receive a 2-year term on the 11-member commission.
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
