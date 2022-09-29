Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s office announces vulnerable adult abuse charge against 32-year-old woman
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of an 83-year-old woman who they said was left in the same bed for six months without being moved and who showed signs of having been left lying in her own excrement. Authorities have charged...
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
Prosecutor rules Bay County sheriff’s deputy’s killing of homicide suspect a justified shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy is returning to work after having killed a homicide suspect at the scene of a woman’s killing, with prosecutors having ruled the matter a justified shooting. Deputy Christopher VanHorn is to resume his normal road patrol shift on...
Feds drop case against 2 Flint postal workers charged in drug trafficking investigation
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dismissed against two Flint postal workers originally accused of being a part of a drug trafficking ring, according to federal court records. Defendants Johnny Coley and Tracey Hudson were previously charged with delayed mail and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Coley was also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against seven former officials
FLINT, MI -- Felony criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis against seven former government officials have been dismissed by a Genesee Circuit Court judge. Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly issued the order granting dismissal of the cases on Tuesday, Oct. 4, saying the indictments issued against the officials, including former cabinet members of former Gov. Rick Snyder, are invalid.
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman
LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person shot by police in Lansing, incident under investigation
LANSING, MI -- A unnamed subject was shot by a Lansing Police Department officer, officials said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street, police announced at about 6:40 a.m. Oct. 4. The area is considered an active crime scene, and residents are advised to avoid the area, police said.
Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
Judge won’t issue temporary restraining order in House of Esther case
FLINT, MI -- A temporary restraining order designed to prevent the sale of the old St. Agnes Catholic Church by the city of Flint won’t be granted, an attorney who asked for the action says. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the House of Esther, said Genesee Circuit Judge David...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
Teen charged with bringing gun into Bridgeport High School same day as two students injured in stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — The same day a stabbing within Bridgeport High School left two students injured, a fellow student allegedly brought a stolen handgun into the building. As a result, he’s now facing a criminal charge. The morning of Sept. 22, police from numerous agencies responded to...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
Dog survives being shot 4 times after allegedly attacking man near Bay County park
HAMPTON TWP, MI — A Sunday morning walk in a Hampton Township park turned violent and bloody when a dog allegedly attacked an elderly man, who in turn repeatedly shot the dog with a derringer. The dog survived, though, and its owners contend he was shot without provocation. About...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saginaw County commissioner to defend seat against newcomer in November
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI — An incumbent member of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners will look to keep his seat from a Republican opponent this November. Democrat Jack Tany, who represents District 2 on the board, will face Republican challenger Anthony J. Krolik in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The winner will receive a 2-year term on the 11-member commission.
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
MLive
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0