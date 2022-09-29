Read full article on original website
Ronnie James
4d ago
This is what I love to see, stay local and better opportunities for it's worker's for not only their future but their families as well. Congratulations to everyone.
Reply
2
Related
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
Fox 19
Dates to close Costco Springdale location, open Liberty Township store set: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
WLWT 5
Kroger health seeks to end deal with Express Scripts over prescription pricing
CINCINNATI — Kroger Health is hoping to agree on a more agreeable contract with health care company Express Scripts by the end of the year. Kroger said on Friday it notified the company of its intention to terminate its pharmacy provider agreement for commercial customers. Kroger said it had...
linknky.com
Fischer Homes announces new CEO
Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
Fox 19
Princeton City Schools transportation crisis avoided as bus drivers approve new deal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strike has been avoided after bus drivers, special needs bus monitors, and mechanics with Local 184 of Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) and their employer First Student reached a new tentative contract agreement on Oct. 1. Derryl Hall with OAPSE said on Sept. 27...
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening
The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Comments / 5