Ronnie James
4d ago

This is what I love to see, stay local and better opportunities for it's worker's for not only their future but their families as well. Congratulations to everyone.

Reply
2
linknky.com

Fischer Homes announces new CEO

Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations

Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
NEWPORT, KY
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
SPRINGBORO, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening

The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH

