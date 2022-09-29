ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
MiddleEasy

Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
MONROE, LA
Sports
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’

Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

UFC Veteran Aspen Ladd Signs With PFL

UFC veteran Aspen Ladd has signed with the PFL. The promotion officially announced Ladd's signing via a tweet on Tuesday morning. The news comes fresh off the heels of Ladd being released by the UFC for missing weight for the third time for her scheduled bout against former UFC title challenger, Sara McMann, at UFC Vegas 60 last week. Ladd who primarily competed at 135 pounds under the UFC banner, will move up to 145-pounds and compete in the PFL's 2023 regular season as a featherweight. She gave the following statement in a press release about joining the promotion.
UFC
mmanews.com

Results For Wanderlei Silva’s Brazil Congressional Bid Announced

The Brazilian congressional elections, featuring candidate and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, have concluded after a weekend of vote-tallying. Silva ran for a seat in the Brazilian congress in his home state of Paraná in his second attempt at winning political office. He ran back in 2018 for the same seat, falling short with just 0.24% (13,753) of the votes.
SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”

Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
UFC
Sports

