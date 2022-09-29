Read full article on original website
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30
‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 10-4-22
Jack Campbell, Logan Lee, Noah Shannon Speak with Media Tuesday
UFC Veteran Aspen Ladd Signs With PFL
UFC veteran Aspen Ladd has signed with the PFL. The promotion officially announced Ladd's signing via a tweet on Tuesday morning. The news comes fresh off the heels of Ladd being released by the UFC for missing weight for the third time for her scheduled bout against former UFC title challenger, Sara McMann, at UFC Vegas 60 last week. Ladd who primarily competed at 135 pounds under the UFC banner, will move up to 145-pounds and compete in the PFL's 2023 regular season as a featherweight. She gave the following statement in a press release about joining the promotion.
mmanews.com
Results For Wanderlei Silva’s Brazil Congressional Bid Announced
The Brazilian congressional elections, featuring candidate and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, have concluded after a weekend of vote-tallying. Silva ran for a seat in the Brazilian congress in his home state of Paraná in his second attempt at winning political office. He ran back in 2018 for the same seat, falling short with just 0.24% (13,753) of the votes.
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 signed for UFC 283 in Brazil
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is reportedly set for UFC 283. Figueiredo will defend his UFC flyweight championship in a fourth fight against interim flyweight champion Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Bout agreements on both sides have been signed for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, according to...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
ESPN
United States captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME -- Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year's Ryder Cup, he'll be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies. "Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I...
GOLF・
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
ESPN
College football bowl projections after Week 5: Playoff, New Year's Six matchups
For a while, it looked like we might have some good ol' fashioned chaos with Saturday's college football results, but eventually things settled down and there wasn't a whole of movement at the top of the class. Georgia survived a serious scare against Missouri, and Alabama seems to have survived...
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
MMAmania.com
Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’
Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet. That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.
