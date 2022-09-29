Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
Here’s what Mets’ playoff road looks like now after being swept by Braves
ATLANTA — The Mets' season is not over, but their psyche for the most critical part of the season will be tested following three straight defeats to the Braves in the penultimate series of the regular season. The Mets had a trio of chances to grab control of their own destiny ahead of their final three-game series against the Nationals beginning on Monday. They came up empty in each. ...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Yankees lose relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to injury, here’s the latest
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen pieces, which is why the injury to Ron Marinaccio sustained during Sunday’s game is a massive blow ahead of the playoffs. The bullpen is thin, to begin with, especially with Wandy Peralta fighting a back injury...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL・
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Nola, Schwarber lead the way as Phillies pop champagne corks for first time in a decade
HOUSTON -- The Phillies are going to a place they haven't been to since the bright and shiny days of Jimmy, Chase, Ryan, Cole, Chooch and Big Chuck. After 10 long seasons of not making the playoffs, 10 seasons that included a full tear down, a rebuild, the end of a long sellout streak, several huge free-agent spending sprees, six managers, three general managers, a change of leadership at the ownership level, a dedication to analytics, the addition of a president of baseball operations, and way too many losses, the Phillies are finally headed back to the postseason.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
NBC Sports
Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups
The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2. The first round of the postseason is a Best of Three series with all three...
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
NBA・
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants walk off in final 2022 home game
SAN FRANCISCO -- A year after beating them 17 times in 19 meetings, the Giants lost the season series to the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks. But they at least finished on a high note. David Villar's walk-off single gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings Sunday...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
'We finally made it' — Phillies players celebrate clincher, thirst for more
HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
NBC Sports
Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal
After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
Comments / 0