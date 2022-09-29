ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving out of your parent’s house is nerve-wracking whether you’re headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.

Being a first-time homeowner can be the most exciting time of a person’s life while also being the most stress-inducing experience people will ever face. So, where do you need to look in the United States to become a first-time homeowner?

SmartAsset released a report on how much it will cost during the first year of homeownership in large cities throughout the country in 2022. “Homebuyers in large cities are in an especially tough spot given relatively high home values and in this study, we examined how much the first year of homeownership costs.”

So, how are things stacking up in Texas’ largest cities? Let’s take a look at SmartAsset’s findings:

  • Austin (No. 8): Total cost = $191,611
  • Dallas (No. 13): Total cost = $95,528
  • Fort Worth (No. 14) = $94,949
  • San Antonio (No. 15) = $87,388
  • Houston (No. 17) = $79,107

The report says, “The median home value in 2022 in Houston, Texas is about $261,500. This means that the average new homebuyer who puts down 20% will need almost $56,400 (including average closing costs). The first year of homeownership also includes a year’s worth of the mortgage payment, property taxes and homeowners insurance, meaning that a buyer will pay about $79,100 in the first year.”

Suspekt Zer0
4d ago

The California and New York effect is definitely real and will continue to be for a long time, just look around you, the license plates dont lie, neither do the home prices and everything else that came with it.There was a time you could buy a home under $200,00, now everything is beyond that price, even crappy houses in bad neighborhoods.

Dallas Observer

Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness

Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
TEXAS STATE
