Fort Smith, AR

Voter registration offered Saturday in north Fort Smith

By Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago
Candidates in a north Fort Smith state house district race will have a chance to meet voters at a forum and voter registration day Saturday at the Elm Grove Community Center.

A pancake breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m. and the forum ends at 11:30 a.m.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Jay Richardson is challenged by Republican Max Avery in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.

Richardson said he wants to continue to make poverty and food insecurity top issues. Avery said economic development and education are important issues to north Fort Smith.

House District 49 is the only seat with a Democrat in the River Valley area of western Arkansas.

Avery is the founder of the CDL Academy in Fort Smith, a commercial driver's license training school.

Richardson is seeking his third term in the House of Representatives.

Elm Grove Community Center is located at 1901 N. Greenwood Ave. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

