ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Things to do: Oktoberfest, block parties, 'Little Women' and pumpkin hunting

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bwUU_0iFMqjIX00

Fall is finally here, and this weekend is set to kick things off with lots of fun, good food, live music and more than a few reasons to kickstart the season.

1. Oktoberfest at Riverwalk Park

Celebrate the beginning of fall with a pint or two, a plate of sausage and sauerkraut and other local craft beer enthusiasts as Columbia celebrates its biggest Oktoberfest yet.

The third annual Oktoberfest will take place at Riverwalk Park, 102 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, featuring craft beer tastings, pub games, food trucks and a whole lot more.

Proceeds from this year's event will once again benefit Westminster Presbyterian Chuch's Room In The Inn homeless shelter. Tickets are $40 and are available at www.EventBrite.com.

Activities will include games such as a keg toss, keg roll, stein hold and even a "Running of the Wieners" race and costume contest for Dachshund pet owners.

2. A Worthy Cause block party

Bring the kids to the New South Marketplace parking lot, 402 S. Garden St., this Saturday for a day of music, food and lots of fun for a good cause.

A Worthy Cause nonprofit, which aims to reach children regarding subjects like personal health, nutrition and mindfulness, and is prepping for a big day for all ages to enjoy, while also promoting its service to the community's youth.

Activities will include a kids zone with an inflatable obstacle course and bounce houses, as well as yard games like cornhole, giant connect 4, checkers and dodgeball, which are provided by Villages Child Development and Profectus Jiu Jitsu.

There will also be a "SlowK" from 10 a.m. to noon, which will take participants through downtown Columbia. Participants will also be entered in a special raffle, with the first 30 to finish receiving a race medal..

The block party will kick off at noon, featuring live bands, food trucks and local vendors.

3. Watershed presents 'Little Women The Musical'

Watershed Public Theatre will bring Louisa May Alcott's timeless classic "Little Women" to the stage this weekend.

"Little Women The Musical" will debut at Columbia State Community College's Cherry Theater, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday.

"Little Women" follows the story of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, growing up during Civil War-era America. The production is suitable for all ages and will last approximately two hours and 15 minutes.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and children. Discounts are also available for groups of ten or more by contacting info@watershedtheatre.org.

4. Pumpkin Paradise at Satterwhite Farm

The fall isn't complete without an afternoon of pumpkin hunting, and Satterwhite Farm invites visitors this weekend for its month-long Pumpkin Paradise event.

Satterwhite Farm, 3005 Sheegog Lane, will host its Pumpkin Paradise event each weekend throughout October. Admission is $8.75 per person and $27.50 for a season pass.

In addition to picking out the right pumpkin to carve up this season, Pumpkin Paradise will feature a hay maze, climbing tires, a pedal track and a lot more. Also be sure to stop by farmer's garden to see what's been growing this year.

The farm is also accepting bookings for fall birthdays and other private events, with more information available by calling (931) 626-5118.

5. Live entertainment

Comedian Jeff Allen will perform at The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $35-40 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

The Brian Golden Blues Experiment will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Big Daddy Todd will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Sharlow's Garage will perform at Big Shake's, 822 S. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

What The Funk will perform at The Boondox starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, will host Music On The Ridge featuring Box of Rox starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tennessee River Pirate Cooking Team will also provide food starting at 3 p.m.

Amber Fall's will host another Music On The Ridge with Martin Lane, who will perform from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Bull's BBQ & Catering will also be serving food starting at 1 p.m.

Krooked Jester will perform at The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at jpowell@c-dh.net or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

Pumpkin Festival Returns to Streets of Indian Lake

October means it’s officially pumpkin season! If you haven’t already got your “gourd” on at one of Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin farms and live in the Hendersonville area, fear not — we have the event for you!. Bring the kids and family out this Saturday,...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Columbia, TN
Society
On Target News

Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success

The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
MANCHESTER, TN
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6

Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Little Women#Pumpkin#Oktoberfest#Cooking#Pub#Things To Do#What To Do#The New South Marketplace
wgnsradio.com

$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods

OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

BEFORE & AFTER: An Outdated Living Room & Kitchen Upgrade

When you hear the words “outdated ’90s home,” what images come to mind? You might envision unnecessarily elaborate architectural elements, millwork, and built-ins. That period is responsible for many of the dated homes that now lead to highly sought-after renovations. We previously spoke to Ridley Wills, founder of Nashville’s premier design-build firm, The Wills Company, about ways to renovate your tired ’90s home. Today, we’re sharing impressive before and after photos of a recent project where Ridley put these tips into action. Take a look!
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

2K+
Followers
846
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy