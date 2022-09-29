Update, Friday, Sept. 30: Windsor police have determined that the death of a person whose body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead off Colorado Boulevard in west Windsor Thursday morning was "not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected," according to a Friday news release. The individual's cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Original story: A deceased person was found at the Poudre River Trailhead off Colorado Boulevard in west Windsor Thursday morning.

The body was discovered at approximately 7:44 a.m. Sept. 29, near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, where the Poudre Trail crosses Colorado Boulevard, according to Windsor police.

There was a large police presence in the area because of the active investigation. Colorado Boulevard was closed for a period of time but has reopened.

Investigators don't believe there's a threat to the public related to the death, according to a news release.

Witnesses who haven't already spoken to police about the incident are asked to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or tolson@windsorgov.com .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Body discovered along Poudre Trail in Windsor