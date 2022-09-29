ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Body discovered along Poudre Trail in Windsor

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwZGn_0iFMqc7S00

Update, Friday, Sept. 30: Windsor police have determined that the death of a person whose body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead off Colorado Boulevard in west Windsor Thursday morning was "not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected," according to a Friday news release. The individual's cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Original story: A deceased person was found at the Poudre River Trailhead off Colorado Boulevard in west Windsor Thursday morning.

The body was discovered at approximately 7:44 a.m. Sept. 29, near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, where the Poudre Trail crosses Colorado Boulevard, according to Windsor police.

There was a large police presence in the area because of the active investigation. Colorado Boulevard was closed for a period of time but has reopened.

Investigators don't believe there's a threat to the public related to the death, according to a news release.

Witnesses who haven't already spoken to police about the incident are asked to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or tolson@windsorgov.com .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Body discovered along Poudre Trail in Windsor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Windsor, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Windsor#Police#Colorado Boulevard#Windsor Police Department
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in violent Greeley home invasion

A man will spend more than 40 years behind bars for a violent home invasion and robbery in Greeley. 22-year-old Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in prison. Police said Ramirez and for others forced their way into a woman’s home and pointed a gun in her face while she slept before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her. Her adult son, who’s a military veteran, and her grandson tried to stop the intruders, and Ramirez shot the veteran in the shoulder. Ramirez pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and child abuse.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing

Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
LOVELAND, CO
wufe967.com

Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy