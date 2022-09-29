Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Mary Katherine Harris
On Monday, September 12, Mary Kate Harris, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 62 at her home in Placerville, Calif. She was married to husband Richard Harris (Rick) for nearly 34 years. They married on Oct. 29, 1988 in Phoenix, Ariz. They raised a daughter, Sara, and two sons, Christopher and Jackson. She battled Triple Negative Breast Cancer for over a year.
Mountain Democrat
Helmets 4 Heroes
In 2018 the American Legion of California came up with a fundraiser to help local veterans. Money from Helmets 4 Heroes raises funds for veterans awareness and rehabilitation programs. I have helmets all over El Dorado County, at one time more than 100, in convenience stores, restaurants, feed stores, hardware...
Mountain Democrat
Theodore (Ted) Addison
Theodore “Ted” John Addison, age 84, of Cameron Park, Calif, died peacefully on Sept. 16. Ted was born in Jackson, Mich. on Oct. 14, 1937 to Robert R. and Marian L. (Turk) Addison. After Ted graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jackson, Mich. in 1955, he went on to study at St. Joseph’s College in Indiana. He later served proudly in the National Guard for six years.
Mountain Democrat
Supplies drawn down as water year ends
The Alpine reservoirs, previously at or near capacity, are being drawn down now to generate hydroelectric power “to offset Project 184 operation costs and meet consumptive water demands,” states a Sept. 26 report by El Dorado Irrigation District Hydrologist Jordan Baxter. Lake levels Sept. 29 were Caples Lake...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Keys: No herbicides found in final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone in late September, officials announced. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test...
Mountain Democrat
Fire fuel in the city
I am writing to express concern and disappointment regarding the excess fire fuel in and around our city of Placerville. Since the Paradise Fire I have been requesting the city to address this issue with disappointing results. Though right after the Paradise Fire the City Council did act but since then hardly any effort is being spent on this vital issue. Anyone can drive down Spring Street and see excess fuel, especially near the Bedford side.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Sept. 21-25
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old woman suspected of disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody as of press time. 3 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
