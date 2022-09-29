Read full article on original website
Celebrate music and nature with the Arts Council’s new gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can explore the interplay of color, nature, and music in this compelling exhibit by artists Hailey Herrera, Nikki Smith and Patsy Supak. The Colors of Nature and Music is now on display in the main gallery at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. You can visit the two-story gallery until December 17.
Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
Texas Lions Camp fall festival hosted at Santa’s Wonderland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday to help children with disabilities. The Texas Lions Camp along with Brazos Valley Lions Clubs gathered for their second fall festival to raise money to help send kids to camp. “My personal belief is that...
Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival. Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.
Chamber to host Youth to Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about your future. That’s why the B/CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth to Career Fair. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon and says participants could make a difference in a kid’s life.
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters and questions swirling about what is ahead for the fall and winter season, Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to clear up some of these questions. According...
Brazos Valley Troupe premiering ‘Murder at Play’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Troupe is opening its 28th season with its second world premiere of the year, “Murder at Play.” It’s a family-friendly show that takes the audience behind-the-scenes of a murder mystery. “You don’t have to be a theatre lover, though there are...
Support your first responders and their furry companions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some have four legs and a tail! These heroes work alongside our first responders every day to keep us safe. K9s4COPs ensures that the cost for K9s never keeps an officer from having their K9 partner. K9s are invaluable assets to public safety, and help agencies do their jobs faster and safer. That’s why K9s4COPs has now extended its outreach to 41 states in our country.
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive. In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”
A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan. The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living...
Bryan ISD fights uphill battle for location of transportation and maintenance complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday to discuss the school district’s plans moving forward after its zoning request for its transportation and maintenance complex was denied twice by the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. The school district agreed to move forward...
Bryan ISD calls for input on school boundaries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD discussed it’s plans regarding school boundaries at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting in preparation for a new intermediate school. Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open in August of next year on the corner of Bonham drive and Wikes Road. The school district said rezoning the school within the district is an opportunity to “balance enrollment” and make sure students are attending the school closet to them.
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida
BONITA SPRINGS, FL (KBTX) - When disaster hits, first responders are a group we can count on in need. But, with massive destruction from Hurricane Ian, those first responders have their own tragedies to deal with. One Bryan firefighter is one of the many from across the country, who responded...
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
