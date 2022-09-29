ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Indian River, St Lucie schools remain closed Friday; Martin County schools, IRSC to reopen

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago
Indian River and St. Lucie public schools will remain closed Friday, as several buildings and schools throughout the school districts are without power because of Hurricane Ian, officials said Thursday.

St. Lucie Schools announced Thursday afternoon schools and district offices would remain closed.

Martin County schools plans to reopen Friday, after closing Wednesday and Thursday. All students will be eligible for free meals.

Indian River State College also plans to resume classes 8 a.m. Friday.

All Treasure Coast school districts, were closed Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian. The area experienced tropical storm-force winds and rain, which caused power outages and downed power lines.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

