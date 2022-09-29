BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial begins Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van. Casey then lost control of the car and struck 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was in a stroller, his four-year-old sister and their caretaker, all of whom were on the sidewalk.

