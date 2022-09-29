ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials recover body from lake in Chelmsford during search for missing kayaker

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker. In a joint statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.
whdh.com

One person hurt in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital. Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m.
whdh.com

Officials: Pedestrian dies after being hit by DPW truck in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Gardner after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a town DPW truck Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the pedestrian was walking in the area of Coleman Street when they were hit by the vehicle around 8:30 a.m.
whdh.com

Search and rescue task force from Beverly aids in Hurricane Ian recovery

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search and rescue team from Beverly is in Florida, awaiting their assignments to help with search and rescue efforts as the state recovers from the tropical storm. This weekend, 45 members of the Beverly-based FEMA search and rescue team, Massachusetts Task Force 1, deployed to...
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
whdh.com

Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
whdh.com

Southborough Police rescue owl tangled in soccer net

SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough Police said two officers “scored a nice save” rescuing an owl who was tangled in a soccer net over the weekend. Southborough Police said officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford assisted an owl who was tangled in a soccer net at the P. Brent Trottier Middle School on Sunday.
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
whdh.com

Moped driver seriously injured after crash with truck in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped driver was left with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Rockland on Sunday, according to officials. Calls for an accident on West Water Street first came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Rockland Police. First responders arriving near Icehouse Woods Lane soon found the scene of the crash, involving a moped that apparently collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck.
whdh.com

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com

Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial begins Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van. Casey then lost control of the car and struck 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was in a stroller, his four-year-old sister and their caretaker, all of whom were on the sidewalk.
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
whdh.com

6 hurt in rollover crash on 95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on 95 north in Foxboro that sent six to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries. Police reported that emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. All six victims were brought to local hospitals.
