Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Related
whdh.com
New Bedford Fire lieutenant shields wheelchair-bound woman from flames with his body
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford Fire lieutenant is being hailed as a hero after shielding an elderly woman in a wheelchair from the flames engulfing her home with his body. After the multi-family home caught fire Monday morning, two people were still trapped inside on the third...
whdh.com
Officials recover body from lake in Chelmsford during search for missing kayaker
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker. In a joint statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.
whdh.com
One person hurt in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital. Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m.
whdh.com
Officials: Pedestrian dies after being hit by DPW truck in Gardner
GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Gardner after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a town DPW truck Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the pedestrian was walking in the area of Coleman Street when they were hit by the vehicle around 8:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Search and rescue task force from Beverly aids in Hurricane Ian recovery
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search and rescue team from Beverly is in Florida, awaiting their assignments to help with search and rescue efforts as the state recovers from the tropical storm. This weekend, 45 members of the Beverly-based FEMA search and rescue team, Massachusetts Task Force 1, deployed to...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
whdh.com
Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick
BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Southborough Police rescue owl tangled in soccer net
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough Police said two officers “scored a nice save” rescuing an owl who was tangled in a soccer net over the weekend. Southborough Police said officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford assisted an owl who was tangled in a soccer net at the P. Brent Trottier Middle School on Sunday.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
Man dies after I-95 rollover crash
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Exit 13 in Foxboro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Moped driver seriously injured after crash with truck in Rockland
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped driver was left with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Rockland on Sunday, according to officials. Calls for an accident on West Water Street first came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Rockland Police. First responders arriving near Icehouse Woods Lane soon found the scene of the crash, involving a moped that apparently collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck.
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Mass. woman facing drunk driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges including drunk driving after crashing her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial begins Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van. Casey then lost control of the car and struck 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was in a stroller, his four-year-old sister and their caretaker, all of whom were on the sidewalk.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
whdh.com
6 hurt in rollover crash on 95 in Foxboro
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on 95 north in Foxboro that sent six to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries. Police reported that emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. All six victims were brought to local hospitals.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
Comments / 0